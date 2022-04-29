In a partnership with Georgetown-Scott County EMS and Scott County Schools, the county’s first EMT training class was recently held at Elkhorn Crossing School as an initiative to create work-ready students and a knowledgeable community.
Joi Jones, an RN and Health Science Teacher at ECS, said Georgetown-Scott County EMS Education Coordinator Jonathan Oesterman is a familiar face in her classroom, where he has instructed CPR certification courses, first aid education and the like.
“We got together and worked with the board of education in the county on having a joint venture in my classroom opening up for seniors that are in high school so that they can come in and take the EMT class and be ready for that career when they graduate,” Jones said.
Participants learned exactly what it meant to be an EMT over the weekend, when mock car accidents and other scenarios pushed them to focus and make educated decisions. The group was split into teams as well, working together to call in a medical helicopter to one of the exercises.
Fire recruits and other adults also joined the class to prepare themselves for the workforce. Jones said firefighters are required to take an EMT class as part of their job.
“I also have one student there that is a senior that wants to go to nursing school. She’s already completed her nurse aid and this gives her a different point of view from the pre-hospital side as well,” she said. “Maybe she’ll turn out to be a flight nurse. This class is a requirement for flight nurses, to have both of those.”
Jones said the benefits of the class outweigh its difficulty, adding that although there are struggles, she has seen a lot of growth from the entire classroom.
“It’s not easy. We’re talking about saving people’s lives, and sometimes you only have one chance. There’s a fair amount of work that goes into learning this,” she said. “I’ve been a nurse for over 30 years, and I wish I had the option to do this class or known about it 20 years ago. I think it would be beneficial for anyone in healthcare, or for those looking for something to do. I think it’s a great option for them as well.”
Jones said the school and Georgetown-Scott County EMS plans to hold two classes per year on the college schedule and make it available to all high school seniors in the county.
“The EMT course is the baseline entry for emergency medical services so anyone who works on an ambulance is at least an EMT, all of the fire departments in Scott County, all of the firefighters are also EMTs,” Oesterman said.
He added school students would be able to enter the workforce after graduating high school if they complete the program.
“The high school students who take it not only graduate with EMT certification, but this is also a dual-credit program with Bluegrass Community and Technical College. They will earn six college credits for completing our EMT course,” he said. “It’s common to think ambulances are the only thing EMTs do, but like I said, the fire department, there are EMTs that work in emergency departments, in hospital settings, there is a lot of utility in being an EMT other than the person in an ambulance.”
The first class held over the weekend had 12 students, Oesterman said, estimating the next to have approximately 20 beginning in August.
“If you look nationally, there is a shortage of pre-hospital healthcare workers, and so this program is something we’re really fortunate to have and have the support of Scott County Fiscal Court, the school district, and our agency leadership to run this program. I don’t see us stopping,” he said.
In addition to the EMT classes taking place twice a year, Oesterman said plans are being made to organize an advanced EMT course to be made available in 2023. He added they are also partnering with Bluegrass Community and Technical College to eventually offer a paramedic program.
“That’s the future. That’s where we’re headed, but it starts with EMTs,” Oesterman said. “This is a fantastic opportunity we’re really fortunate to have in Scott County.”
The EMT program will hold its graduation ceremony May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at ECS.
Emily Perkins can be reached at eperkins@news-graphic.com.