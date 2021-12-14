Editor’s Note: Throughout the holiday season the News-Graphic will occasionally feature articles on people and organizations that make a difference in Scott County. This is the third in a series.
The Finley 5K is more than just a race for the Dwayne Ellison family and others who have lost a child to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) or other sleep-related instances.
The goal of Charlie’s Kids Foundation, started by Sam and Maura Hanke is to “advocate safe sleep to prevent infant death,” read charlieskids.org.
Together, the Finley Foundation for SIDS and Charlie’s Kids, work to distribute safe sleep books within the community.
“When (participants) come to the race, they don’t only support the race, but they support all the other things that we do,” said Ellison. “One of those being, ‘Safe Sleep.’”
Finley William Ellison was born on Jan. 29, 2013 and passed away May 14, 2013. Finley lived for 105 days.
“The call. I don’t have the time right, but close to 2 pm I got a call walking from the school café to my office,” Ellison wrote on the website Finley105.org. “It was odd from my babysitter. She could handle my children better than me and had for Riley and Charlie.
“On the phone was another voice telling me I needed to get to the house for Finley. I asked, ‘what’s wrong?’ (The other voice replied,) ‘He isn’t breathing.’”
The Finley Foundation for SIDS was started by Ellison and his wife, Crissy, as a way to raise awareness and money for research to end SIDS.
“We try to make people aware that, yes, safe sleep is an issue and children do die—not intentionally by parents, just unknowing that they shouldn’t put their child in this type of situation when they put them to bed,” Ellison said.
In April 2010, the Hankes lost their son, Charlie, after Sam had fallen asleep on the couch with Charlie on his chest.
“In the midst of their grief, Sam and Maura realized that if this tragedy could happen to them, it could happen to anyone,” charlieskids.org said.
On Charlie’s first birthday, April 6, the Hankes began Charlie’s Kids Foundation.
“They jumped in with a book—a safe sleep book, is their big thing,” Ellison said. “And they try to get that out there.”
The Ellisons have distributed roughly 1,000 safe sleep books annualy since partnering with Charlie’s Kids. And the books are free, he said.
The book may be found at pediatrician offices or at the health department.
A safe sleep book is a “huge tool for parents,” Dwayne said.
What might a “safe sleep” environment look like?
According to niche.nih.gov, and infant’s sleep area should not have toys, pillows, blankets or bumpers and should be in the room with the parents.
Other organizations are advocating for safe sleep, as well.
“In 1994 doctors began instructing new mothers to put their babies on their backs to sleep,” read cribsforkids.org. “This ‘Back to Sleep’ Campaign resulted in a drop in sudden infant death rates of 50 percent in the U.S., but sleep-related deaths remained the number one cause of infant deaths after the first month of age.”
By 1998, Judy Bannon created Cribs for Kids, providing cribs to those who may not be able to afford them and educating mothers, the site read.
Cribs for Kids has provided nearly 800,000 cribs.
