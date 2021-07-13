Rick Palmer, with Scott County-Georgetown Emergency Management Agency (EMA), clashed with the fiscal court over a recently approved COVID-19 pandemic incentive at Friday morning’s meeting.
Last month, the court approved a $1,500 one-time incentive to all full-time non-elected county employees who worked during the pandemic from March 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021. Part-timers meeting those same requirements would be given $750. However, at the fiscal court meeting June 24 the court clarified that in order to qualify for the part-time incentive, employees must have worked a minimum of 400 hours per year.
At that meeting, Michael Hennigan, director of Georgetown-Scott EMA/OHS, expressed concern on behalf of his employees, citing budgetary restraints as the reasons for part-time employees being eliminated from this incentive.
Palmer approached the court at Friday’s meeting to reiterate some of the issues EMA has with being excluded from this incentive.
“With the 400-hour baseline requirement, this eliminated all of the part-time EMA staff,” Palmer said. “We are an agency that supports all agencies in Scott County when they are stressed, short-staffed or when they have gaps that need resources… Our agency has two full-time and eight part-time employees. We have a payroll budget that we ensure every month that we stay under. For any call type or request of service, we take the minimum amount of EMA responders needed to fill that request or to mitigate that hazard that we’ve been dispatched to. Every EMA responder that’s in this agency commits the time, the value and the training that we’re ready to respond at any given time.”
Due to COVID-19, Palmer said the call volume was 40 percent lower in 2020 as compared to the previous two years, which also played a factor in the lower hours being clocked by employees. He said in 2018 and 2019, EMA averaged 336 calls versus an average of 201 calls in 2020.
“We did not get the hours in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic that slowed everything down,” he said. “We are an agency that is on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We always maintain a constant state of readiness and are able to respond with a moment’s notice when dispatch needs us or another agency in Scott County needs resources.”
Palmer concluded his statement to the court asking them to amend the resolution to allow these part-time EMA employees to receive the $750 incentive.
“We request that we be acknowledged and reflect our commitment as first responders within the community of Scott County that the 400-hour minimum requirement be removed from (the resolution),” he said.
But still, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said a baseline had to be set.
“I’m just trying to be a steward of tax dollars,” Covington said. “We had to set a baseline. It’s not disrespect to you, but it’s just setting baseline and trying to be a good steward of tax dollars.”
However, Palmer countered that stating that several full-time employees worked less than 400 hours during the same period but still received the incentive. Covington said this was because of their commitment to full-time work and mentioned a major change that occurred with EMA employees just a few years ago.
“Before 2019, we had two full-time employees and the rest of the employees were volunteers that, if they made a call, regardless of if they worked one hour or if they worked 10 hours, they got paid (around) $30,” Covington said. “We felt like that was wrong, and we adjusted that to make you all part-time employees because we wanted your work to reflect and be paid for what you did. That was the decision this court made, and I think that reflects that we value what you do all day. Setting a baseline has nothing to do with the court’s value of what you do.”
Magistrate David Livingston said that allowing those who worked less than 400 hours to receive the same incentive as those who did would be “unfair.” He also cited several other departments with employees that did not meet the minimum requirement.
“There is a line that has to be drawn in the sand, and every time you draw a line in the sand there are going to be people on the other side of that line that are not happy with it,” Livingston said. “It’s an average of just under 30 hours a month to qualify for that, so that would be basically one day a week working an eight-hour shift.”
Livingston also said the court has no control over the call volume that happened during the pandemic.
“This isn’t about call volume, this is about hours worked,” he said. “I can’t do anything about call volume. I can’t help that COVID happened. It isn’t my fault. It isn’t our fault. The call volume is the call volume, and that’s what it’s based on…You have to have the calls to make the hours to receive the incentive.”
Magistrate Rick Hostetler said he could see both sides of the argument.
“I really see the expectation of the part-time folks that are on the other side of the line,” Hostetler said. “We were trying to reward the employees because, to my knowledge, all the employees county wide, they hung in there in 2020 when a lot of folks went home. A mistake was made, and it was an honest one. We didn’t define it publicly.”
Hostetler suggested doing a staggering payment where each employee would receive an incentive based on a percentage of what they made, to which Livingston responded could be “almost insulting” to those individuals who did not work a ton of hours. But County Clerk Stacy Hamilton said the checks for those qualified individuals had already been cut, and some have been cashed.
Magistrate Bill Burke said he also understood where EMA was coming from, but that Livingston reiterated that court did nothing wrong in setting a baseline.
After the discussion, nothing was amended and the baseline requirement to receive the incentive remained as it was at a 400-hour minimum.
Covington also provided a brief update on the new justice center project, which is still under development.
“We’ve actually moved to the point where we’re waiting on two appraisals from private owners, and the majority of the property owners are willing to consider options for purchase,” he said. “Once we get the appraisals back, they’re going to be submitted by the owner and we’ll have to give that to AOC (Administrative Office of the Courts) for consideration. Then we’ll have a little bit more clear a picture of a potential timeline, but we’re very confident about the priority site that we’ve got.”
He added that AOC has a preliminary floor plan, but no exterior renderings are available at this time. Covington said he would share the preliminary floor plan as soon as he could, but that “the process is moving forward.”
Other actions taken by the fiscal court at Friday’s meeting included:
— Approved $49,594.05 in sheriff’s fees and $165,717.65 in clerk’s fees.
— Approved a resolution pertaining to the county road system, clarifying which roads are actually county roads.
— Approved a new hire for the road department.
— Approved a new custodian hire for the justice center / county attorney.
— Approved new hires for animal control.
— Approved a geotechnical service proposal for the Lisle Road soccer complex.
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.