Jim Embry will be leading listeners through the gardens of George Washington Carver, Thursday, Feb. 23 at Scott County Public Library at 6:30 p.m.
“The grandson of small farmers were also social activists, Embry’s activism began in 1959 when he was 10 years old and a member of the Congress of Racial Equality,” reads slowfoodnations.org. “It was within the Civil Rights Movement that Jim began a lifelong mission and passion for social justice.
“Since then Jim has participated in most of the major social justice movements of his era. After 50 plus years of activism his current work and writings seek to restore our sacred connections with Mother Earth while creating a socially just and sustainable world that reflects and shares the highest ideals of being human.”
Embry’s family of farmers knew and worked alongside Carver, Embry said. So, sharing Carver’s story is something that has always been a part of him, he said.
“(Carver) did some really important work,” he said. “He helped inspire the Victory Garden movement.”
Carver also worked alongside automobile inventor Henry Ford, Embry said.
“Like Carver, Ford was deeply interested in the regenerative properties of soil and the potential of alternative crops such as peanuts and soybeans to produce plastics, paint, fuel and other products,” states history.com. “Ford had long believed that the world would eventually need a substitute for gasoline, and supported the production of ethanol (or grain alcohol) as an alternative fuel.
“In 1942, he would showcase a car with a lightweight plastic body made from soybeans. Ford and Carver began corresponding via letter in 1934, and their mutual admiration deepened after Carver made a visit to Michigan in 1937.”
Carver was a respected scientist, often combining science and faith, Embry said.
“(Thursday) I will be expanding the notion that a garden is, yes, a particular item that’s in your yard,” he said. “It’s that, absolutely, but it’s much bigger than that.”
Carver’s contributions were much bigger than just peanuts, for which he is mostly known, Embry said.
Embry has led discussions on various topics around the country ranging from social justice to sustainable living.
“I always wanted, whatever I did, whether it was an hour presentation at a library; or, whether it was a Toyota auto show, it had to leave you saying, ‘Wow,” Embry said. “You want to leave people with a memorable moment of saying, ‘Yeah, this discussion was about George Washington Carver, but I learned so much more.”
The session is called: George Washington Carver and his Gardening Innovations, starting at 6:30, Feb. 23 at the Scott County Public Library.