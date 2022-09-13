The end was quiet. No balloons or party. Not even a press release to mark the occasion.
Since 1994, the Avalon has been a major part of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky’s lineup, but a few days ago, the last Avalon rolled off the assembly line here in Georgetown.
Toyota Motor Corp. made the official announcement months ago. The 2022 Avalon, the fifth generation of the large sedan, would be its last. The Avalon began as an answer to buyers who loved the Camry, but wanted a larger, more plush family sedan.
But public taste has shifted towards trucks and SUVs, and like similar models from other manufacturers, such as the Chevy Impala and Ford Taurus, the Avalon’s fate was sealed with declining sales.
The end of the Avalon likely signals an eventual shift at TMMK, although nothing official has been released.
Despite the public’s shift in taste, the Camry remains very popular. In 2021, some 313,795 Camrys were sold in the United States, and sales remain strong this year with 186,544 sales through the end of August, according to Toyota Motor Corp. Camry has been the best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 20 consecutive years, and the popular sedan is well on its way to a 21-year streak.
Toyota has already indicated it will move production of the Lexus ES back to Japan before the next major model change in 2025, according to Automotive News.
Last year, TMMK announced a $461 million investment to help position the plant to meet shifting customer demand, reduce its carbon footprint and advance future electrification capabilities.
That investment, the end of production of the Avalon and eventual move of the Lexus ES indicate the plant’s lineup will be undergoing a significant shift. Automobile insiders, as well as some within the plant itself, speculate more versions of the RAV4 may be moving to TMMK in the months or years just ahead.
While the Camry is very popular, the RAV4 is now Toyota’s best selling vehicle. Last year, some 407,739 models of the RAV4 were sold, and through August of 2022, sales for the RAV4 exceeded 271,024, according to Toyota Motor Corp.
TMMK President Susan Elkington was brought on to TMMK to prepare the plant for the dramatic shift, and by all indications she has done just that. The plant produced 438,202 vehicles and 581,701 engines in 2021, and reached multiple milestones under her watch including:
— Producing its 13 millionth vehicle
— 10 millionth Camry
— 14 millionth engine
— Announcement TMMK will begin building fuel cell modules for use in hydrogen-powered heavy-duty commercial trucks, expand the plant’s powertrain product mix.
—The announcement of the $461 investment in the plant, mentioned above.
The 2022 Avalon remains available on some dealer lots, but once the inventory is gone, it will be gone.
The end of the Avalon is another signal big changes are under way at TMMK.