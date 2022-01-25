On Jan. 20 the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued an update on the project to improve 460 from I-75 in Georgetown to KY 353 (Russell Cave Road). The project is a continuation of the US 460 project in Bourbon County.
According to the update, since the last public meeting the project team has been evaluating the environmental impact of two alternate routes for US 460, including a section 106 review of the potential impact to the Newtown Community Historic District. Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966 requires federal agencies to take into account the effects of their projects on historic properties.
The project update says the team has selected an alternate for the project except in the area of Newtown where they are continuing to work with a section 106 consulting party and considering a bypass around the Newtown community to the north.
The project team is currently working on revisions to the rest of the design to reduce the right-of-way and utility impacts as they move forward in the final design phase. Final design with right-of-way plans are anticipated in Fall 2022.
The Bourbon County portion of the 460 improvement project has already been approved and funded. Farms along the eastern portion of the improvement project have been moving their fence lines over the last several months and the contractor has mobilized construction beginning with some culverts.
The department of transportation says that US 460 will continue to have two lanes available for traffic except for short durations when construction near the road may require a reduction to one lane.
