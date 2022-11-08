A recent locally viral social media post has some in the community standing by Tyler Rogers and Luis Aguilar’s Far Out Espresso as they face possible closure of their coffee business.
The two started the coffee shop immediately after graduation from Scott County High School just a few years ago with Tyler owning the shop and Aguilar working as head manager.
Now, having moved to the lot across from Kroger on Market Place Circle, a spot Rogers credits with growing their customer base, the county planning and zoning commission, as well as building inspection have flagged the property for non-compliance. Nov. 13 has been set as the day they would close, according to their Facebook post.
“The issue is that they put (in) a storage shed and they are using it for retail space and sales,” said Joe Kane with Georgetown/Scott County Planning and Zoning Commission. “The lot there is not a buildable lot. So, it’s platted as unbuildable. … It can’t have a permanent structure.”
Currently, the gravel lot is home to the original horse trailer turned food truck, a shed used for retail, and a drive through lane.
“It’s been a really stressful past few days,” Rogers said. “We’ve been inundated with just an overwhelming amount of support from the community. Everyone really has shown us a lot of love and a lot of generosity.”
To combat the issues at hand, Far Out Espresso has started a GoFundMe campaign to offset costs and be able to relocate if needed.
The crowdfunding campaign, in under four days, gained $3,420 of a $25,000 goal.
“We put a lot of money into moving to this location,” he said. “We took out a loan. We made a lot of improvements to make sure our setup was something that we felt would look nice in front of the Kroger area.”
Just recently, Rogers said the company has begun turning a profit after the move to the current location.
Another issue with the coffee operation’s current location is a structure must be ADA compliant and have a bathroom, Kane said.
“Any commercial lot that has a permanent structure, and has parking, has a drive through, needs development plan approval,” Kane said. “They need to submit a development plan to have the drive through and to use the property the way they are using it now.”
Building Inspector Jim Burgess said a building permit cannot be issued without a development plan.
“There have been inspectors out there talking to him from the very beginning,” Burgess said.
Comments on social media call the situation unfair.
“This is awful, and completely unfair when so many other businesses have operated in that exact spot for years,” said Alyssa Spradling on Facebook.
Others recall young men with a dream.
“I remember serving you and your father at Galvin’s and seeing his eyes light up at the idea of you starting your business with his espresso machines from his old coffee shop,” wrote Katelyn Graves. “This place is too good to come to an end.”
Rogers once dreamed of owning his own coffee shop after learning on his father’s old espresso machines.
“My dad had a coffee shop a very long time ago, when I was a toddler,” Rogers said. “It didn’t survive. He had some issues that led to his shop shutting down. He had always told me stories from (the shop).”
Rogers added he always wanted to start a business and after rebuilding an espresso machine with his dad, that sparked a desire to run a coffee shop of his own.
“We thought it would be fun to be able to make coffees and test around with his old recipes from back in the day,” he said. “One thing led to another. Luis (Aguilar) started coming over after school, in the evenings, and we would experiment with making lattes. … We got this idea that maybe we could cater.”
Rogers and Aguilar began putting together a coffee bar and catering weddings. That is where the pair refined their skills before opening up shop on a property across from Georgetown Community Hospital.
Far Out Espresso’s message on Facebook in-part reads:
“When our original location (across from the hospital) began development, we had to look for a new place to call home,” Rogers wrote. “Our dream location, the spot in front of Kroger (where) we are now located, miraculously became available and our current landlords Matt Welch and David Lusby gave us the opportunity of a lifetime to serve our coffee at what we believe is one of the best spots in Georgetown.
“We expected the move to be a smooth transition, given that we had operated with a drive (through) in a gravel lot for over three years, and six months with our new gift shop.
“Before we even opened our doors at our new Kroger Marketplace location, we were immediately hit with complaints from the city over our electric system, and a little known local small business hero named Rob Jones of Rob Jones Electric stepped in and helped us make our setup compliant. In the first month at our new location, we nearly doubled our business and for the first time began turning a sustainable profit. Not long after that, we had undercover corporate competitors come into our shop asking a slew of targeted questions, and within a couple weeks had inspectors from all over the state showing up at our door to investigate a variety of claims and complaints against us, many of which were completely false. The last inspector to show up at our shop was the state building inspector, who walked inside our gift shop and told us he saw no issues with our setup and would be reporting this determination back to the state building inspection office.”
In order to operate in the current location, the businessmen have been told to remove the shed and drive through.
“It may take them a while, and I told them, in the meantime that they could leave the food truck there, but they need to remove the drive through and remove the shed,” Kane said. “And then, take those other steps, and get the proper approvals.”
Kane said he hopes to work with the young entrepreneurs.
“If I had a site that I knew of I could move them to I would,” he said.
For Rogers, Far Out Espresso means a lot to him personally because of the friendships he has developed.
“This is where I have made some of my closest friendships,” Rogers said. “I mean, I met my fiancé here. We are set to get married next fall, and we have met so many friends in the community. We’ve shared so many incredible experiences with customers and gotten to explore our creative side.”
Loyal customers have been showing support during these stressful days, he said.
“This is the only coffee place in town that I like,” said Chris Bailey, having just picked up a cup of coffee.
He and his family have been supporting Far Out Espresso since the early days of the previous location.
“They care about you,” said Kelsi Bailey. “They remember us. The drinks are delicious. They do stuff for our kids.”
A few weeks ago, Far Out Espresso held a pumpkin painting for families, she said.
“You get more personal service with a locally-owned company,” John Bailey said. “I understand Georgetown is growing. That’s great, but the city council, chamber of commerce, zoning, they need to keep in consideration keeping that small town feel. And, when a local—a kid that grew up here—starts a company here, a business and the community flourishes from it. … Georgetown should take pride in that and do whatever they can to help them out.
“(If) they need to change some zoning laws and ordinances, so be it. Change them. That’s just paperwork. But, don’t punish somebody for being successful, especially when they grew up here; they stay here; they keep business here; they keep money here.”
Rogers, Aguilar and Far Out Espresso hope they don’t have to move to a new city to keep business going as this is where they grew up.
“If we have to leave this spot or have to leave Georgetown, it kind of ruins that initial beginnings,” Aguilar said.
Moving takes away the community we have built, Rogers said.