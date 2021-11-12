The emergency protective order against former Georgetown College president William Jones was kept in place by Fayette County Judge Libby Messer Wednesday after both sides agreed to a status hearing on April 20, 2022.
Jones was fired as Georgetown College president when a college employee accused him of sexual assault, and information about inappropriate behavior with another female employee surfaced, as well as “other conduct in violation of Jones’ employment agreement with the College,” according to Jonathan Sands-Wise, vice president of enrollment for the college.
The sexual assault reportedly occurred on a college-sanctioned trip to Indianapolis. The victim alerted the Indianapolis Police Department where an investigation is under way, but no charges have been filed.
The News-Graphic’s policy is to not publish the name of a sexual crime victim unless they specifically request their name be released.
The victim filed an emergency protection order against Jones in Fayette County on Nov. 1, “out of fear,” according to the EPO.
