A countywide burn ban is in effect for Scott County until it receives sufficient rainfall in an attempt to prevent fire damage.
The Scott County Judge-Executive’s Office shared news of the ban via its Facebook page, referencing Kentucky Revised Statute (KRS) 149.401. This statute allows the county judge-executive to authorize the implementation of an open burning ban during fire hazard periods.
According to the announcement, Scott County Fire Chief John Ward and Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington determined a fire hazard period exists in the county, which initiated the ban.
“Until Scott County receives sufficient rainfall to mitigate the fire hazard period, the ban shall remain in effect… banning any and all open burning in Scott County,” the order states.
The order was signed by Covington and entered effect Oct. 13.
Locals should also be aware of the Commonwealth’s outdoor burning law (KRS 149.400), which prohibits burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. (prevailing local time), if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. These restrictions are in effect every fall (Oct. 1 through Dec. 15) and spring (Feb. 15 through April 30) to help prevent wildfires.
