The sold-out crowd gave Lexington-based supergroup Exile multiple standing ovations while others danced nearby as the Troubadour’s Cardome Concert Series nears its end.
The Exile concert Sunday was the 12th event in June organized by Michael Jonathon who founded the WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour and the Troubadour Concert Series. Johnathon set up the series of concerts in Georgetown to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccination — vaccines are actually provided before the concerts and anyone who has received a vaccine is admitted free — and to provide artists who have been sidelined due to the pandemic an opportunity to perform before a live audience again.
“I am so happy to be able to enjoy music live again,” said audience member Dave Kannapell, who has attended many of the concert series.
The Travelin’ McCourys performed last night (Monday), while Andy McKee and Ben Sollee are scheduled tonight (Tuesday). Both of these concerts are sold out. On Wednesday night, the series concludes with Kentucky authors Bobbie Ann Mason, Silas House, Zakia Holland and Ron Whitehead share their works and thoughts in a special event inside the chapel at Cardome. As of press time there remain a handful of tickets available for this event. Reservations can be made at www.troubaShow.com/cardome.
Exile celebrated its return to the stage following the pandemic and its 58 years as a band with a 105-minute concert that included its greatest hits and a look back at the band’s eclectic history. The group originated in Richmond in 1963 and has at various times performed as a pop, rock and country band. Over its history, there have been some 30 different band members, including the current lineup of J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marion Hargin and Steve Goetzman, according to multiple website sources.
The band played its greatest hits including “Kiss You All Over” and “Woke Up In Love” but also reminded the audience of its influence throughout music. For example, Pennington wrote two of the legendary country group Alabama’s greatest hits, “The Closer You Get” and “Take Me Down”, Taylor wrote, “It Ain’t Easy Being Easy,” which was a hit for Janie Fricke and LeMaire penned Restless Heart’s hit, “When She Cries.”
They also reminded the audience that Huey Lewis & the News’s big hit, “Heart and Soul,” was a “note-for-note” cover of an Exile song recorded three years earlier. Near the concert’s end the band played a medley of hits honoring groups they have shared the stage with including Aerosmith, Heart and Fleetwood Mac.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.