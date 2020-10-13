If extensive planning isn’t done to fix the various issues, Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services (GMWSS) isn’t going to be able to keep up with Scott County’s fast-paced growth, said Chase Azevedo, GMWSS general manager.
“A stat that the design team pulled up when we were looking at flow projections and population projections, since our last facilities plan (in 1998), Scott County has experienced 30% more growth than what was projected,” he said.
Friday, the GMWSS board of commissioners met to discuss an update on current design plans for Waste Water Treatment Plant One. With a projected completion date of December 2023, Azevedo, said they are at 90 percent complete with design.
The board has identified several problems throughout the plant ranging from capacity and structural issues to lack of sludge processing storage.
“Our operators have to be very creative with how we do our sludge processing,” Azevedo said. “We have one container bay where we can deposit our processed sludge that goes to the landfill. If the landfill doesn’t show up with an empty container, we don’t have any place to store our dry sludge. So, again, another problem.”
Addressing clarifiers at the plant, he said they are in need of constant maintenance.
“Our clarifier’s constantly out of balance and we also have to send staff into the clarifier to clear out the clogs that we get.”
On the south side of the plant, Azevedo said there are abandoned structures.
“These are not only a terrible eyesore, but I believe they are a safety hazard that needs to be addressed as they are becoming more dilapidated,” he said.
After looking into expanding and analyzing five other locations to possibly build a new plant altogether on the west side of Scott County, it was decided to expand on the existing site, Azevedo said. The cost would almost double from what was originally projected if GMWSS was to build a new plant, he said.
When the expansion was decided on the existing site, Azevedo said they started on a regional facilities plan, where population and flow projections were analyzed for the county.
“That’s what’s guided our design,” he said. “(It) helped us know what we were going to build for what size plant expansion.”
GMWSS visited other water treatment plants in surrounding states to see what the expansion for Scott County needed to look like, he said.
“We went through an in-depth process selection exercise. And now we are (at) 90 percent (with) design…all of our permits have been submitted,” Azevedo said.
Construction dates are close to being set, he said.
“That’s kind of the quick overview of where we’ve come from, where we are and where we are going,” Azevedo said.
