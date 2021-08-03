After another drowning death at the low-head dam at Great Crossing Park in May — one of many occurring there over the years — officials are holding a public meeting tonight to discuss its removal.
The meeting, planned for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at Great Crossing High School, is organized by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, the agency responsible for removing other low-head dams in the state. The agency’s environmental section chief, Doug Dawson, explains these dams were created centuries ago for economic benefits.
But in recent years, low-head dams have been referred to as “drowning machines” and “killer dams,” with many speaking out about the dangers of keeping them around.
Outlived purpose, negative impacts
“A lot of the low-head dams were constructed for purposes such as paper mills or gristmills, around the mid- to late-1800s, for economic benefits,” Dawson says. This was when those mills and factories relied on waterpower to drive wheels and other equipment, during the time when moving water was the most consistent power source.
Originally purposed to raise the water level upstream on a river, low-head dams are usually made of dry-laid rocks with some wood, he says, and a concrete face.
But most of those mills and factories are long gone. And the ones still around don’t depend on water for power anymore, leaving property owners to maintain the old unused structures, or they are abandoned, eventually falling into disrepair.
Low-head dams create a public safety issue, causing more fatalities in the U.S. than all dam failures in the past 20 years, according to a 2019 article in “Practical Engineering.”
Drownings near these structures are due to surface water appearing calm, yet the unseen water circulation just beneath that can pull objects to the bottom, getting caught on other objects.
In addition to the proven safety issues, Dawson says low-head dams also create a less-than-ideal situation for fish.
“They impact fishery — hard,” he says. “You don’t have a natural stream, and it’s not similar to a lake situation where you have deep water where fish can escape.”
Low-head dams can also have some impact on water quality, Dawson adds, which improves as it’s moving through a stream. “When you back water up with a low-head dam, there’s not a lot of water flow over it,” he says, causing the water to be stagnant.
He says Fish and Wildlife has been involved in the removal of a similar dam on Elkhorn Creek, near the Jim Beam Distillery, as well two on the Green River. “All situations, they were removed due to potentially dangerous situations and water quality,” Dawson says.
The agency is currently reviewing other locations across the state for removal of such dams, he says.
Hearing both sides
Some opposition to removing low-head dams, Dawson says, have been heard through the agricultural community, due to those wanting to irrigate.
“They think the dam is holding back more water, and to some extent it is, but the amount coming through the system is the same, whether there’s a dam there or not.”
And definitely, right now, Dawson says, with the low-head dam slowing the water down, it makes some feel more comfortable on watercraft. Once the low-head dam is removed, he says “it won’t be like Cumberland Falls, but you will increase the water that goes through the system — it’s a naturally flowing system.”
Ben Krebs, an engineer and the floodplain manager for Scott County, says he is starting to hear arguments on both sides of the removal.
“Overall, it has the potential to increase fishing opportunities, allows for fish passage up and down the creek where it’s gone,” Krebs says.
But, he says, creating that pool behind the dam allows bigger boats to get in there, so removing it will limit the boating to crafts more like kayaks and canoes.
“I think safety is the No. 1 reason it should be removed, though. Any potential like that, it’s hard to stop the recreation — it’s full of people in and around that dam, and most acknowledge the danger and stay clear. But there’s always that danger,” Krebs says, as seen from the drownings in the area. He also agrees it would be better for water quality of the stream.
Nathan Depenbrock, who owns and operates Canoe Kentucky, says that from paddlers’ perspectives, “it’s obviously a drowning hazard.” He says removing the dam will impact the depth of water upstream for anywhere from a half- to three-quarters of a mile, and “there should still be enough water to paddle, and no hazard of that drowning machine.”
The low-head dam naturally draws people in, Depenbrock says. “They make this neat waterfall feature, and people want to go walking out under it and that’s where we see problems. Getting rid of that enticement, that danger, would be a good thing.”
He’s heard that some, like anglers’ groups, are concerned about the removal due to the “depth of the water after the dam is gone — too much or not enough.”
But, he says what was proven on Elkhorn Creek, the depth and flow stayed the same. “It actually had some flow to it, and they discovered some small rapids.”
Sure, Depenbrock says, the low-head dam removal may affect those using larger boats with outboard or trolling motors, because it may become more shallow.
“But when we think about the greater good, and the number of people who utilize the creek, the number of canoers, kayakers, bank fisherman and children who enjoy it, that outnumbers it. So, it’s for the greater good.”
