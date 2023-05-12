An expungement clinic is being held May 23 in the Scott County Health Department community room between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
An expungement clinic is meant to help those with felonies or misdemeanors clear their record. Felonies with a sentence of one to five years (Class D) are eligible. Those charges may not be of violent or sexual in nature.
Helping people clean their record is important so that they may feel “whole and part of the community,” said Amelia Cloud.
Interested parties may expunge their record on their own, said event volunteer Carly Dickinson. But this event is meant to help people get started or get assistance where needed.
“They get to meet with a public defender on site,” Dickinson said. “Once (the charge) is expunged from their record, they no longer have to check that they’ve been convicted of a felony on job applications. It would not show up on job background checks. So it really removes that barrier to employment, housing, and things like that.”
Cloud began working to bring this event to Scott County roughly six months ago after seeing one done in Madison County, she said.
“This is a project that the larger organization (Kentuckians for the Commonwealth) is working on, but I just decided that we needed to have something here because we haven’t had one as far as I know; or haven’t had one in a really long time,” Cloud said.
Cloud has been working with Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (KFTC) for some time, as well, she said.
“KFTC is a statewide organization using strategies like leadership development and voter engagement to impact climate justice, economic justice, and more,” according to the KFTC website.
Other organizations and services are scheduled to be a part of the event, as well, Cloud said, including Department of Corrections’ re-entry group, Community Action and adult education opportunities.
Those interested in registering to vote after the process may do so. A table will be set up to start that process, she said.
“Not only are these folks who may have a difficult time getting on their feet, these are people who already have had a difficult time,” Dickinson said. “The risk factors for reoffending are greatly increased when someone can’t get employment, can’t get housing. ... Where are folks supposed to go?”
Over 50,000 people were incarcerated in Kentucky as of 2019, according to National Institute of Corrections.
Cloud hopes people see the importance of offering a second chance to those eligible through this clinic, she said.