An expungement clinic is being held May 23 in the Scott County Health Department community room between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 

An expungement clinic is meant to help those with felonies or misdemeanors clear their record. Felonies with a sentence of one to five years (Class D) are eligible. Those charges may not be of violent or sexual in nature. 

Tags

Recommended for you