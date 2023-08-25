Several organizations are working together to hold an expungement clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Ed Davis Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local resident Amelia Cloud spearheaded the effort. This is the second expungement clinic that Cloud has helped organize. The first clinic was held on May 23 and was well-attended, Cloud said, with just under 40 people showing up. 

“When we opened the doors at 10 o’clock, there was already a huge line waiting, so I was pleasantly surprised,” Cloud said.

