Several organizations are working together to hold an expungement clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Ed Davis Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local resident Amelia Cloud spearheaded the effort. This is the second expungement clinic that Cloud has helped organize. The first clinic was held on May 23 and was well-attended, Cloud said, with just under 40 people showing up.
“When we opened the doors at 10 o’clock, there was already a huge line waiting, so I was pleasantly surprised,” Cloud said.
After the last clinic, Cloud thought having employment opportunities available would be helpful.
“This time, what’s different is that I decided we needed some employers there. So we have about a half dozen employers there,” Cloud said.
Some of the rules governing expungement have changed since the last clinic.
“There are some new rules as of July 1. . . so if people had tried before and were unsuccessful they might want to try again. . . they may have a chance now, which would be great,” Cloud said.
The employers that will be there are specifically ready to work with people with troubled pasts.
“I asked specifically for second chance employers. . . people who would be okay with hiring somebody with a felony in their past, or a record of some kind,” Cloud said.
There will also be a person from the health department to screen for HIV.
Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (KFTC) will be there to help people register to vote if possible, Cloud, who is a KFTC member, said.
“KFTC can actually check to see if they have been given the right to vote back . . . some people may not know they were already given the right to vote back, so if that’s the case they can register,” Cloud said.
For the expungement clinic itself, public defenders along with the Department of Corrections will be there. This allows people to find out if their felony record is expungeable.
The Ed Davis Center is letting the clinic use the building free of charge, which Cloud appreciates since all of the people helping are volunteering. Cloud said they may have space for a couple more employers