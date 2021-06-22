It is officially summer. The pandemic seems to be waning with most restrictions off, so if you don’t find something to do in Georgetown this week you are definitely a homebody.
The Georgetown Kiwanis Scott County Fair, concerts and the farmers market are each taking place this week, offering a variety of activities — a little something for everyone.
The Georgetown Kiwanis Scott County Fair actually kicked off last weekend with a packed agenda of pageants. Last night, (Monday) an open beef cattle show was held at the Exhibit Hall at the county fairgrounds, but the rides, tractor pulls, demolition derby events will start tonight and go through the weekend.
The Troubadour Concert Series held this month at Cardome continues this week with a trio of major concerts, although all three are sold out. On Friday, Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley will perform at 7:30 p.m. Emmanuel is considered the world’s greatest acoustic guitar player. On Saturday, the Sam Bush Band will perform. Bush is a Kentucky icon who honors Bill Monroe’s legacy with his high-energy mandolin playing at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the country supergroup Exile will perform at 5 p.m.
Also, on Saturday is the Scott County Farmers Market from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind Georgetown City Hall.
For more events, please turn to our Calendar of Events on Page 5A of this and every News-Graphic edition.
The Fair schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, June 22, $10 per person gate entry fee Tuesday-Thursday. All rides & grand stand events included 6 p.m. to closing
—Open Rabbit Show (Animals on grounds by 2:30 p.m.), 3 p.m.
—Exhibit Hall Viewing, 5 - 8 p.m.
Family & Consumer Sciences, 4-H, FFA, Ag Tobacco, Field Seed and Grain & Mechanics
—Open Dairy Cattle Show (Animals on grounds by 4 p.m.), 5 p.m.
—Agriculture Discovery Night, 6 - 8 p.m.
—Open Fun Horse Show, 6 p.m.
—Garden Tractor Pull, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
—Exhibit Hall Viewing, 5 - 8 p.m.
—Truck and ATV Drag Racing, 7 p.m.
—Open Swine Show (Animals on grounds by 6 p.m.), 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
—Open Boer Goat Show (Animals on ground by 12 pm), 1 p.m.
—Exhibit Hall Viewing, 5 - 8 p.m.
—Off-Road & Tough Truck Show, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 25, $15 per person gate entry fee Friday & Saturday. All rides & grand stand events included 6 p.m.-closing
—Exhibit Hall Viewing, 5 - 8 p.m.
—Open Sheep Show (Animals on grounds by 4 pm), 5 p.m.
—Demo Derby, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
—Pick up Exhibits, 9 a.m. - noon
—Open Poultry Show (Animals on grounds by 9 am),10 a.m.
—Truck & Tractor Pull, 7 p.m.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.