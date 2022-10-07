A Georgetown Fairness PRIDE celebration is kicking off Saturday at 4 p.m., offering a number of activities for everyone. The group is inviting members of the LGBTQ community and its allies to join together at Royal Spring Park to remember the journey for fairness in Georgetown and to look toward the future.
Beverly Chandler, an organizer of this year’s event, said she first heard about the event a few years ago when LGBTQ locals were working toward having a Fairness Ordinance passed by the Georgetown City Council. Chandler said she was the chair of an LGBTQ group at her place of work at the time.
“[This] is very important to people who are LGBTQ, to make sure that we’re not discriminated against in employment and housing and that sort of thing,” she said. “The Fairness Ordinance passed in 2019, so this will be like our second PRIDE celebration after the Fairness Ordinance passed.”
Chandler said although she wasn’t part of the group that worked toward the passage of the ordinance, she knows there is still work to be done.
“It’s my understanding it really took a push with our city council here to get it passed, and it passed, I believe, five to three. There were still three people who voted against fairness here in Georgetown, so I’m sure we still have a lot of work to do, but I’m not really involved in the political side. I really just want to celebrate PRIDE,” she said.
Although she said she hasn’t experienced discrimination that directly impacted her in the past, notably because she already owns her own home in Georgetown, Chandler said people would be discriminated against simply for being gay and ultimately denied their right to rent or purchase their own home.
“You might find the house that was perfect for you, and the buyer did not have to sell it to you, or maybe you couldn’t get financing, or your credit score might be impacted, so it was difficult. There were situations where people were actually discriminated against because of their sexual orientation,” she said.
One such instance, Chandler recalled, was a woman in Georgetown who found a home to rent, but the landlord refused to rent it to her because she was a member of the LGBTQ community. Chandler said she believes it was a driving force for people to join together to have a Fairness Ordinance passed.
“It impacted her so negatively, and she eventually, I believe, took her own life. It had a really severe impact on her,” Chandler said.
Remembering the hard memories that created a movement in Georgetown, Chandler and others have ultimately been able to move into the future, celebrating this year instead of pushing politically for fairness.
“We are going to reflect on the Fairness Ordinance and kind of look at our past, present and future of fairness here in Georgetown. Most of the people here in Georgetown have been really, really good,” she said, praising the place she works for the respect and principles they are founded upon.
“In my work environment, you know, I’m not going to be discriminated against or treated differently because I’m gay. But smaller employers, perhaps in the area might be different for people who work in different organizations. I’m fortunate that I work for a large company like Toyota that does respect people,” Chandler said.
This Saturday’s PRIDE event isn’t only for members of the LGBTQ community either, she said. The celebration is one for anyone and everyone.
“It’s for everybody in our community, whether you’re LGBTQ or an ally. Everybody knows somebody that’s gay, they may not know that they’re gay or they may have somebody in their family,” she said. “This is really why we need events like the PRIDE event so that people do feel comfortable being their authentic selves. That’s one of the most important things that I can stress; it’s just a time for the community to come together.”
Chandler said allies in the LGBTQ community are important people because “there are more allies than people who identify as LGBTQ in our community.
“People who are allies are really the ones that make a difference for us. I mean, if you look at the people that were involved in getting the Fairness Ordinance passed, the majority of them were allies. They may not personally have something to gain from it, but they’re truly doing it for other people. I think they’re the most important people in our community,” she said.
Chandler said this year’s PRIDE celebration will have a good mix of for-profit and nonprofit organizations, including Purplewood Farm, Beanstalk Jewelry and Rising Fenomenon, as well as Bluegrass Community and Technical College, Veterans Affairs (VA) members and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Lexington.
“Black PRIDE will also be there for the first time. It’s going to be a fun celebration with a diverse range of organizations and people,” she said.
Amelia Cloud, an ally of LGTBQ members, said a friend at Georgetown College helped her begin working on a Fairness Ordinance for Georgetown, with their first event taking place in 2016 until the passage of the ordinance by the city council.
“We had to strategize and work on that and talk to people and get petitions filled out and present them. We presented it several, several years in a row at city council before it was passed in September 2019,” Cloud said.
An exciting moment for Georgetown, Cloud said she was proud the community and city were able to be open minded after some bouts of resistance from local officials at the time.
“Some of these people were even coming from places outside of Scott County that were speaking against it, but there were passionate people that had lived in Scott County their whole lives that spoke about how important it was, or young people that said they grew up here and they just couldn’t live here anymore because they didn’t feel welcomed. I think those sorts of testimonials swayed enough of the council people that we were able to get the vote,” she said.
As an ally in Scott County, Cloud said she has seen multiple people step forward in support of those being discriminated against.
“The professor that started this over at the school, he’s married and has a family, but he did it as an ally because oftentimes people in the LGBTQ community cannot speak up for themselves. They feel threatened. They might lose their jobs. They could lose their housing,” she said. “They needed to work as partners with allies in the community. We needed to have allies in the community that would stand up and take this on and speak for people who could not speak for themselves or didn’t feel they could speak for themselves.”
Cloud and Chandler are excited for this year’s PRIDE celebration and are encouraging locals to attend. For more information about the event, email georgetownfairness@gmail.com.