A Georgetown Fairness PRIDE celebration is kicking off Saturday at 4 p.m., offering a number of activities for everyone. The group is inviting members of the LGBTQ community and its allies to join together at Royal Spring Park to remember the journey for fairness in Georgetown and to look toward the future. 

Beverly Chandler, an organizer of this year’s event, said she first heard about the event a few years ago when LGBTQ locals were working toward having a Fairness Ordinance passed by the Georgetown City Council. Chandler said she was the chair of an LGBTQ group at her place of work at the time. 

