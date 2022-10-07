A local church is remembering its 60-year history in 2022 with a special production for past, present and future members.
Faith Baptist Church, located at 116 Pocahontas Trail, was formed in May 1962 from members of the Royal Spring Mission of the Georgetown Baptist Church, as well as several students from Georgetown College. At its start, FBC had 70 members, taking the name “Faith” because it was all they had at the time, according to history notes from the present-day establishment.
Today, the church is going strong. To celebrate its years of growth, a special 40-minute documentary was created by Molly Fulton to travel back through the church’s history, as well as speak with its members about the special memories they share.
But the history of the church is one that wasn’t always easy. According to a document detailing its history provided to the News-Graphic by FBC Pastor William Reilly, the first year for the church was a rather rocky start. FBC was said to be “reborn” in 1963 when Dr. B.A. Sizemore became the church’s second pastor on a part-time basis. The church’s history leads readers back to a time when FBC had virtually no assets and was meeting at the Georgetown City Hall before a number of Georgetown College’s student body and staff joined as members, moving the congregation to an old dorm called “Adams House” on East Main Street.
Some wanted a church that would welcome Nigerian students at the college, while others were excited about starting a new church at a time when all institutions were being re-examined. Around 150 people were said to crowd several rooms of the Adams House each Sunday for two hours, the brief history reads.
In 1964, plans were being made for the first FBC building, and church history states Glen Yarbrough played a major role in the selection of Chrisman, Miller and Wallace Architects of Lexington and Oldham Lumber Company from his position as chairman of the building committee. Later, in 1965, the congregation moved from the Adams House to Pocahontas Trail near the Indian Acres subdivision.
Fast forward to August 1995 when Greg Earwood became FBC’s pastor, the church was lead through a “self-study,” where they focused on their strengths, as well as the challenges they faced.
The following is some of the history during this time in the church’s earlier years, which culminated into what members know today:
“Emphasis was placed on enhancing worship and finding new ways to inspire generosity of giving. During this time, there was increased participation in the Migrant Ministries and other mission opportunities. Faith Baptist Children’s Clinic, the Children’s Resource Center and involvement in CASA were initiated. We strengthened our ties with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Kentucky Baptist Fellowship, and in light of traditional Baptist principles, we severed ties with the Southern Baptist Convention in January 2001.
“Greg’s participation on the committee to explore theological education in Kentucky eventually led to his being asked to become the first President of the new Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, which began classes in the fall of 2002. In January 2002, Dr. Bill Cubine served as our interim pastor until July, at which time Bob Fox became the pastor of Faith in August 2002.
“Bob arrived at Faith from South Boston, Virginia, as our ninth pastor. Bob, Janet, and their two sons, Robby and Evan, lived in an apartment in Georgetown for several months, then later settled in a home in Canewood. During Bob’s 16-year tenure, we paid off our educational/activities building (the Family Life Center) debt. Children and adult alike took turns burning the debt note at a church-wide bonfire.
“We hired Cynthia Insko as our part-time children’s minister and in 2010 hired Amanda Langlands as our full-time children’s ministers. The church felt it was time we allowed our pastor a sabbatical, so Bob pursued studies in storytelling in England. As a result of that we enjoyed members telling their Faith Stories during Wednesday night and Sunday worship, some including Dr. David Davila, Jane Cutter, Alex Davenport, Jawanna Herd, David Baird, Elizabeth Sands Wise, Mike Collins, and Melody Stacy.
“We had a big 50th anniversary celebration with past members and pastors attending and reminiscing with current members. Our children’s community playground was built at the back of our FLC, with funds being given by members. Faith children and community children alike enjoy playing there. Sharon Felton was hired in 2014 as our full-time youth and college minister. Glenna Metcalfe, our organist and Minister of Music for 20 years, left to be organist at Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2015. Nina Belle Durr, our pianist for 34 years, left in 2017. She later became pianist at Harrodsburg Christian Church in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. We hired Natalie Tilford Kopp as our choir director in the spring of 2018. Bob resigned on April 15, 2018, to accept the position of Executive Director of Cooperative Baptist Fellowship Kentucky. Our congregation called Dr. Terry Lester to serve as interim pastor in October 2018.”
In June 2019, Reilly assumed his role as the 10th pastor of FBC, who had moved with his wife Cecelia from Atlanta, Georgia. FBC members said they have since expanded their mission’s reach through formal partnerships with CBF Field Personnel Scarlette Jasper in eastern Kentucky, Together for Hope Appalachia and Southern Elementary in Georgetown.
“We also held a discernment process and adopted a welcoming statement that maintained our theological diversity, while clarifying our church’s willingness to welcome and affirm people in the LGBTQ community. Most recently, our church also navigated the global COVID-19 pandemic and have begun dreaming about what life looks like now.
“The biggest historical thrust that might not be captured in our written history but definitely is a major theme in the documentary is our pattern of openness. We welcomed African [Georgetown College] students in the 60s when they received a cold welcome from much of the town. We were the first Baptist church to ordain women deacons. We also welcomed divorced people before it was accepted,” Reilly said.
After 60 years of historical work in ministry, FBC members contributed to Fulton’s documentary, creating a film to mark the special occasion. Titled “Faith... because it was all they had,” the documentary is available for viewing on the FBC YouTube Channel, which can be accessed by clicking here.