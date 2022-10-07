faith

An early congregation of FBC is pictured here during a service.

 Photo Courtesy of Faith Baptist Church

A local church is remembering its 60-year history in 2022 with a special production for past, present and future members.

Faith Baptist Church, located at 116 Pocahontas Trail, was formed in May 1962 from members of the Royal Spring Mission of the Georgetown Baptist Church, as well as several students from Georgetown College. At its start, FBC had 70 members, taking the name “Faith” because it was all they had at the time, according to history notes from the present-day establishment.

