Pints are not the only thing poured out at Slainte Public House. Daniel Swartz, of Brother Maven, and Jen Tackett poured out their souls into a song two years ago while in the back room at the pub. That song, “Destination You,” just saw its release as a part of Brother Maven’s album, “Twenty Twenty One.”
Making the record was a process, Swartz said. Originally, Brother Maven didn’t know if they wanted to release just singles for the “digital world” or make an album.
Together, the band opted for the album.
“The theme of (Twenty Twenty One) kind of has like a bit of a road theme,” he said. “It’s a bit of us kinda like on a journey to create our first full album.”
Tackett is a singer/songwriter born and raised in Georgetown.
“I always was in chorus and sang on the back of wagons at family reunions,” she said. “I wrote my first song in third grade.”
Swartz and Tackett are cousins who were connected by family members who pointed out that they shared musical talent. Swartz reached out to Tackett and wanted to collaborate.
“The first time we actually met was at Festival of the Horse,” Tackett said. “I just think Daniel is just a phenomenal—just kind of like the whole package—like the entertainer. He’s got the voice. The writing is great. He’s just a great performer.”
Together, they met up on a Sunday in Slainte and began to write.
“There is something spiritual about (the writing process),” Swartz said.
That year, for the first time, Tackett was booking music for the Festival of the Horse.
“I was excited to be kind of bringing Daniel back home to this area,” she said about him playing the festival.
Swartz, originally from Paris, has lived in Nashville for 12 years. His band, Brother Maven has been together for just over two years, he said.
“We call ourselves ‘Brother Maven’ because, not only are we brothers, but we all kind of share similar spiritual, political—I mean, we all kind of share the same values,” Swartz said.
Brother Maven, as a band, strives to be good at what they do, he said. That is where ‘Maven’ comes from. Together, they strive to be better individuals serving something greater than themselves.
“The word ‘maven’ means: someone that is good at what they do,” Swartz said.
Everything “fell into place” to form Brother Maven, he said.
“Destination You” is Tackett’s first co-write on a song, an experience both consider to be special.
“I’ve just kinda been playing and writing and trying to, you know, be a better songwriter,” Tackett said. “One thing, I work with 4-H, and I have a music group that I work with in 4-H and I always tell them to surround yourself with people better than you. That’s how you learn. A classic example of that is me writing with Daniel.”
Both Swartz and Tackett look to write more songs together in the future. In December, Tackett is looking forward to recording some new music, as well.
“Twenty Twenty One” is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.