A family was displaced following a house fire on Payne Avenue on Tuesday morning.
Georgetown Fire Department responded to the single-family home shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 after someone noticed smoke coming from the residence.
“We had an actual gentleman that was passing by the house and noticed smoke that was coming from the upper floor of a one-and-a-half story residence,” said GFD Assistant Chief Tim Thompson. “The smoke was coming out of the top floor, and the man ended up going and notifying the occupant inside the house. The occupant then contacted the fire department.”
No injuries were reported to the occupants or firefighters, Thompson said. However, the home did receive enough damage to displace the occupants.
“When we arrived, we were able to knock it down fairly quickly,” Thompson said. “The firefighters did an excellent job on stopping the fire. They contained it to the top floor and were able to extinguish it. There was no fire that breached the roof, it was just contained to that upper area. There was significant damage inside the structure in the upper area and smoke that was through the entirety of the house. Most of it was just fire damage and an overhaul we had to do to check for hotspots.”
Fortunately, Thompson said GFD was able to get in touch with the American Red Cross, who was able to assist the occupants in finding housing until the home was habitable again.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Thompson said.
