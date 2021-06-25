A family’s home was deemed “unlivable” following a fire on Lisle Road.
Scott County Fire Department responded to the residence at 1191 Lisle Road at approximately 8:09 p.m. Wednesday involving a trailer. SCFD Chief John Ward said no injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters involved.
“It wasn’t necessarily fully involved, but it was coming through the roof,” Ward said. “Crews went in, got everything extinguished and started an overhaul. All of the occupants were already out when we got there, but the main fire was in the attic area of the trailer.”
Ward said the family “potentially” lost everything.
“More than likely they lost everything,” Ward said. “There’s probably some things they salvaged out of it. They told us where some things were at and we were able to get in there and get it out for them, but there was a lot of water and smoke damage.”
Although the fire itself did not cause most of the damage, Ward said the overhaul the department did to prevent the fire from spreading did.
“Even though the fire was contained in the attic area when we got there to extinguish it, plus do an overhaul so it didn’t rekindle, we had to pull everything down,” Ward said. “There was a lot of water damage and a lot of debris that was in the attic that is in the living room area now. They lost quite a bit to smoke and water damage.”
The fire was contains within the first 15-20 minutes of arrival, Ward said. But crews remained on the scene until approximately 12:30 a.m. to assist with the investigation and because of problems with the fire hydrant.
“The fire hydrant would not shut off,” Ward said. “Something in the hydrant broke or something went wrong, we couldn’t get it shut off which meant we couldn’t get the hose taken off and get it disconnected from the truck. Kentucky American Water shut down the valve to lead the water out of the hydrant to somewhere else. The good thing was when they hooked to it and turned it on, it worked and provided water. The bad thing was once we went to shut everything down, it wouldn’t shut off. We use a 5-inch hose and with the pressure on it, there’s no taking that hose off.”
Georgetown Fire Department, Georgetown-Scott County EMS, Georgetown-Scott County EMA and Scott County Sheriff’s Office were on scene to assist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Ward said.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.