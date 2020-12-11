When customers walk into Formaggio Italiano, the Banderas family wants them to feel like they are just that. Family.
“It’s a giant family affair,” said Ruth Banderas.
Formaggio Italiano, a family owned and operated Italian restaurant is closing its doors this month after just celebrating five years in Georgetown on Nov. 25.
“I mean, I’ve got my husband in the back, cooking,” she said. “I have my brother-in-law, my sister-in-law. My cousin. My brother has his full-time job, but he comes and sets up and helps every once in a while. My mom is here. My dad was here with us. He is no longer. My sister, which is my right hand. She’s a general manager and keeps this place going.
“I do more of the front-of-house day-to-day business. Make sure we have everything we need to be successful.”
In a post on Fomaggio Italiano’s Facebook dated Nov. 13, the family announced their last day open to be Dec. 21.
“At first it was really, really challenging,” Banderas said about opening up a family restaurant. It took time for the community to find Formaggio, she said, as it is tucked away in the Indian Acres shopping center off U.S. 25.
“Once everyone started finding out that we were here, we were swarmed with just so much love,” Banderas said. “People who were walking into the doors walked in as strangers, walked in again as friends, walked in again and became family.”
On a Wednesday between the lunch and dinner rushes customers still come into Formaggio talking about how they have the best pizza in town.
Starting in the restaurant business with her family at 18, Banderas said she has grown and learned a lot from the experience. Now 23, she is still learning everyday.
“I feel like we’ve lost so much at times throughout this journey,” she said. “We’re a family. We always have our ups and downs. But, we’ve all learned to communicate better. We’ve all learned to understand each other a little bit more. Just have a little more patience with somebody. Not everybody’s going to have the same heart that you do. I think that is one of the biggest things I’ve learned about this.”
The COVID-19 shutdowns throughout this year did not help, she said. It has been a struggle.
“When we first had to shutdown back in March, we had no idea what we were doing,” she said. “This was all new to everybody, which is understandable.
“Never in a million years did I think we were going to live through a pandemic.
“When we first had to shut down, we just got an overwhelming support of the community behind us. I mean, curbside service was out of control some nights.
“There were some nights that were very slow. I’m not going to say all of them were great, as much as I wish that was the case. That’s not realistic, either. A lot of people have been struggling due to COVID, and unfortunately we got caught up in the middle of it.”
The ‘little things’ are what matter to Banderas and her family.
“It’s the little things you can’t really say thank you for,” she said. “There are no words to say thank you. We are so loved by this community.”
The Banderas family said this is a ‘bittersweet’ moment having just celebrated an anniversary and having to close.
“This is not a goodbye, but a see you later,” the Banderas family wrote to their Formaggio family on Facebook.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.