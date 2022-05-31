The Scott County Farmer’s Market is back for the summer with new features, new vendors, and a new emphasis on community outreach.
“Each week we are setting up a community booth with a local organization at it,” said Kelly Stanley, owner of Gray Arbor Farm, a flower farm that has been a vendor at the Scott County Farmer’s Market since 2018. The first three organizations featured were Elizabeth’s Village, Georgetown Community Hospital and the Scott County Public Library.
Stanley, who is a member of the Farmer’s Market’s Public Relations and Marketing committee, is hoping to make more people aware of the Farmer’s Market:
“Every year, we have people who come up and don’t know about the Farmer’s Market and Scott County is growing so much as well,” said Stanley. The market also has a new loyalty card program: “Each week we have a vendor of the week, and a shopper can go up and get their card stamped and once they have four stamps, they are entered in a drawing for a gift basket or something that gathers from different vendors.”
Another new feature this year is weekly food trucks. David Hardesty, also on the public relations committee, arranged for six different food trucks to rotate each week throughout the summer. This week, the food truck will be The Flying Waffle. Hardesty is also a vendor at the market. Hardesty owns D&T Processing with his wife, Tammy, and they sell flowers, homegrown popcorn, salsa, and several types of produce. This is the Hardestys’ second year at the market.
The Farmer’s Market opened on May 7 and will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until September 2. It is located in the city parking lot at the intersection of Washington Street and Broadway in Georgetown.
The Farmer’s Market currently has 26 vendors, and Stanley said they are always looking to grow.
“We want to make sure we provide a broad range, but make sure no one is stepping on other peoples’ toes.” Stanley sees the current vendors as working together: “Right now, we have a lot of produce vendors, but we complement each other. For example, a couple of vendors may have tomatoes, but only one has corn.”
Leah Castleman, the co-owner of Slippery Slope Farm in Sadieville, has been selling goat’s milk soap since last year.
“We are the only ones selling goat’s milk soap at the farmers market,” Castleman said. Leah and her husband, Trent Castleman, raise goats, alpacas, cattle, sheep, pigs, and chickens. They have been working on the farm since 2014 although both have other jobs. The supply of goat’s milk is enough to produce more soap than they are currently making: one milking of a goat sometimes give enough milk for one batch of soap. “We usually only make one or two batches a week,” said Castleman. They usually bring about 30 bars of their “Slippery Soaps” to the Farmer’s Market.
There are new vendors this year.
“We have a dog treat vendor which is really cool,” said Stanley.
The dog treats vendor, K&K Dog Treats, is the business of two sisters, Kelly McFarland and Kristy Quickert.
“We started off with just peanut butter, because we are growing our own ingredients and then whatever we aren’t growing we’re getting from local farmers, so as things come into season, we will expand our ingredients,” McFarland said. “This week our new ingredient is strawberries we got from a farm in Paris.”
The Farmer’s Market is serving an important function in the community, McFarland said.
“Just having wholesome produce and food is a huge benefit.” But Stanley said the benefit goes beyond the nutritional value: “When people shop with local vendors, that supports local families’ dreams, and keeps the money in the local economy. Ever since we became vendors, we try to support other local vendors.”
Local vendors care deeply about what they grow or make, Stanley said.
“Everyone cares so much about what they make, and everything is made from the heart for community members,” she said.
For more information about the Scott County Farmer’s Market, visit scottcountykyfarmersmarket.com.
Peter Wilson can be reached at pwilson@news-graphic.com.