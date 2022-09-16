Proposed renderings of a future farmers’ market pavilion were shown in Scott County Fiscal Court during a meeting held Sept. 9. Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the construction could take an estimated $750,000 to complete, some of which might stem from a Kentucky Department of Agriculture grant. 

Covington said the draft rendering is a “vision” for the future of Scott County’s farmers’ markets that take place in downtown Georgetown on the corner of Washington and Broadway. He added he’s spoken with Mayor Tom Prather about the collaborative effort to bring a covered pavilion for market-goers to be protected from scorching sun during summer months, as well as add a space that can be used for other events and gatherings. 

