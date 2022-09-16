Proposed renderings of a future farmers’ market pavilion were shown in Scott County Fiscal Court during a meeting held Sept. 9. Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said the construction could take an estimated $750,000 to complete, some of which might stem from a Kentucky Department of Agriculture grant.
Covington said the draft rendering is a “vision” for the future of Scott County’s farmers’ markets that take place in downtown Georgetown on the corner of Washington and Broadway. He added he’s spoken with Mayor Tom Prather about the collaborative effort to bring a covered pavilion for market-goers to be protected from scorching sun during summer months, as well as add a space that can be used for other events and gatherings.
“We’ve sat down with Brandsetter Carroll and looked at this draft and talked about the placement. The concern that was there was about the loss of any existing parking, and what’s been shared with me is that if we construct it as presented, right now there’s 153 parking spots behind city hall in this lot, after this construction there would be 145 still remaining. So you would have a net loss of eight,” he said, noting individuals would possibly still park underneath the structure during the daytime hours when the farmers’ market is not operating.
The proposed $750,000 cost for construction is one that Covington believes the county won’t have to foot on its own, with a potential $250,000 in grant money coming from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
“[Brandsetter Carroll] still thinks that this can be constructed for that, of course, the bids would have to go out for that ballpark dollar. What they need to add into it is the way the design came out to give you that streetscape look. What they need to figure out and get a pricing on is the work to do the sidewalk and the streetscaping there in the light gray with the tree planters and such. Having this, I think, it could be a home run. In my mind, I want to get the ball rolling because we need to chase the $250,000 that’s available from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture,” Covington said.
Additional money, Covington said, could be secured from other places, like a request for proposal (RFP) for a 10-year licensing agreement for branding.
“It could be ‘XYZ Pavilion,’ and they pay X amount of dollars per year for that right to decrease the overall cost. I think it’s something that we should consider,” he said.
Both wings of the pavilion are an estimated 118 feet in length, with space underneath for foot traffic that’s 26-feet, 10-inches wide. Covington said the hope is that a mobile stage could also be utilized under the covered area to allow different events to take place, making the new space a multi-purpose pavilion.
Magistrate Chad Wallace added that with the addition of a new justice center in the future, there would actually be additional parking across from the pavilion that would accommodate for the eight parking spaces taken for the constructed space. He said it would essentially be “a shift of parking.”
Wallace also asked the court what its plans were concerning the City of Georgetown and how an agreement would be made for the farmers’ market pavilion in terms of ownership by the entities. He explained that although the city owns the parking lot, the structure would be owned by the county, as it is an expense being funded through the fiscal court.
“We need to navigate that. I’ve sat down with Mayor Tom Prather and walked through this process. What I shared with the mayor, I would say over 90 percent of our vendors are from the county, like our farmers. That is why I call for us to support this from the county aspect,” Covington said.
Covington added that Magistrate Alvin Lyons has “championed” the idea for a farmers’ market pavilion, advocating for its construction and the benefits it would provide locals.
“The Local Foods Movement was huge before COVID set in. People wanted to connect where their food came from, know where it came from, and when COVID hit it just exacerbated that exponentially,” Lyons said. “This is an excellent opportunity for people to connect where their food comes from. I think it’d be a great project. One thing I do want to clarify, I’m a farmer, but I don’t do this type of farming, so it’s not for me personally, but for the community I think it would be a great asset.”
Covington said he believes a mobile stage could be utilized under the pavilion’s canopy, offering a covered area for other events.
“I don’t know the dimensions of the height, but you could pull up a trailer mobile stage that, you know, we just gave $21,000 for our tourism partner to purchase. We want to make sure that a stage can be pulled underneath there and used before we solidify plans,” he said.
Wallace also took to Facebook about the proposed renderings, sharing the images with locals. A piece of his caption read, “Good things are happening in Scott County.”