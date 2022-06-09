The Georgetown-Scott County Planning Commission held a public meeting Tuesday to collect feedback from community members on the Georgetown-Scott County Comprehensive Plan.
The Comprehensive Plan, which is updated by law every five years, is a document that guides local government decision making, including planning for major infrastructure projects and land use decisions. The plan provides the basis to support changes to zoning and subdivision regulations and is used by planning staff and commissioners when reviewing applications for rezoning, development or redevelopment, said Planning Commission Director Joe Kane.
“What the comp plan does is it helps to guide what we want places to look like now and in the future,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
Covington said he hears a lot of feedback about controlling growth in the community.
“That’s always a theme,” Covington said. “The sentiment is how do we keep a small town atmosphere and at the same time have the amenities and opportunities of a larger community…Because that’s the challenge. It’s a balancing act.”
State law requires local governments to adopt and maintain a comprehensive plan which must cover at a minimum goals and objectives, land use, transportation, and community facilities. For the purpose of grants and budgeting the comprehensive plan should also include any large infrastructure or public works projects, Kane said.
The meeting consisted of a presentation from planning staff on the purpose of the comprehensive plan, demographic information on Scott County and tables with information and comment cards soliciting community feedback on residential growth and aesthetics, neighborhood centers, quality of life and community scorecards, agricultural and rural review and goals and objectives.
Planner Matt Summers asked the residents to consider what kind of residential development the community would like to see.
“What type of residential development do we want in our community because there are a lot of tradeoffs with different types of development,” said Summers. “What sort of balance do we want and what are we comfortable with going forward.”
Attendees were provided a handout from the Scott County Conservation District(SCCD) on a proposed incentive plan for preserving farmland in large tracts. The document, which stated the proposal is in the “conversation phase only,” supplemented a list of nine recommendations for discussion which were submitted by the SCCD for community feedback. One of those recommendations, to raise the minimum lot size for subdivision in agricultural zones from five acres to 40 acres, has been the subject of pushback from local farmers.
One local farmer, Robert Conley, compared trying to increase the minimum parcel size to ”going into every farmers pocket and taking 70 percent of their 401k.” Conley said that he wants to eventually subdivide his farm for each of his children and that higher land prices related to development potential give farmers economic security and are necessary to secure agricultural loans.
“When you worry about something 60 years, 70 years down the road,” he said. “You have no control over that. So don’t worry about things that you have no control over. Take care of what you’re doing today. Make the world a better place today. Make it better for your kids, make it better for the community. And they’ll take care of it….but you cannot go through a zoning board or any kind of board and legislate that.”
Keith Tingle, chairman of the conservation district, said he would personally be affected by a 40-acre minimum, but that it’s his duty to run these ideas up the flag pole and to think about future generations.
“I’m looking to the future, I’m looking at your grand babies…They’re the ones that’s going to have to deal with it, you’re gonna be dead and gone, I’m gonna be dead and gone, but they’re gonna deal with it,” Tingle said.
Land once developed into housing cannot be converted back to farmland and developing prime farming land could contribute to future food shortages, he said.
Planning commission staff previously shared the results of a community wide survey where 71 percent of respondents agreed with the statement “maintaining large areas of agricultural land is good for Scott County” and 61.5 percent agreed more protection should be given to prime farmland to restrict development.
Recently the planning commission approved a number of subdivision applications for properties in the agricultural zone.
At its May 12 meeting, the commission approved a final subdivision plat for five parcels from a 52.75 acre parent tract on Weisenberger Mill Road, a final subdivision plat of 94.9 acres into three tracts southeast of Graves Road and East Honaker Road and final subdivision plat of 69.9 acres into six lots on Carrick Pike.
In 2010 agricultural zoned land in the county totaled 163,162 acres in 6,346 parcels. As of 2022 the county has 160,846 acres of agricultural zoned land in 7,256 parcels for a net decrease in agricultural land of 2,315 acres with an increase in the number of parcels (due to subdividing into smaller lots) of 910.
The planning commission will hold an open house at the Planning Commission Office 230 E. Main Street, Georgetown, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 15 and will hold public meetings on the comprehensive plan in Stamping Ground and Sadieville in July. Draft documents and public information through the Planning Commission’s website (gscplanning.com)
Elizabeth Morey can be reached at emorey@news-graphic.com.