At approx 7pm deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle accident. When they arrived, the found one of the victims deceased on scene and a second victim has been transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.
The Scott County Sheriff/Georgetown Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene conducting the investigation. Sgt. Devon Brinegar is the lead investigator.
Two lanes of Southbound I-75 are blocked and will remain blocked for the next couple of hours. We will continue to provide updates as additional details are known.