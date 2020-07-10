A 21-year-old Cynthiana man died Thursday morning when he was struck walking down the middle of McClelland Circle near Lemons Mill Road, said Scott County Coroner John Goble.
Dustin Gann, 21, was struck by a 2013 Sonic driven by Amanda Holmquist, 28, of Georgetown about 1:28 a.m., according to the Georgetown Police Department. Holmquist was westbound on McClelland Circle approaching Lemons Mill Road when she struck Gann who was in the roadway between intersections, police said.
The Georgetown/Scott County Collision Investigation Unit was requested to oversee the investigation and it remains open.
Gann was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Alcohol use on the part of the pedestrian is believed to be a factor in the collision,” reported law enforcement officials.
Toxicology tests were taken from the victim but the results will not be known for several weeks, Goble said.
There was a witness to the accident, Goble said.
The road was reopened about 6 a.m.
