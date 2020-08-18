Halle Ramos, 19, of Georgetown, was killed in an accident near Woodlake Road this morning, according to the Kentucky State Police.
The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. on U.S. 460. Ramos was driving a black 2004 Chrysler 200 east when her car crossed the center line and collided with two vehicles, state police said. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner. An autopsy will be conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
The two other drivers were treated for minor injuries by Frankfort EMS and released at the scene.
Trooper Jacob Guffey and the KSP Post 12 Reconstruction Unit are in charge of the investigation.