SADIEVILLE— A special meeting was held June 2 by the Sadieville City Commission to discuss options for what’s left of the Sadieville Elementary School, which suffered extensive damage from a fire May 30.
Officials expressed concerns with securing the building, which is considered to be dangerous in its present condition, and obstacles to demolishing the building and cleaning up the property. The commission voted to start by placing a visible barrier and signage to prevent trespassing on the property, citing concerns that the building is unstable as a result of the fire damage.
The school building was purchased from the Scott County School District in 1991 by John and Mary Jeter after it closed for instruction in March of 1990. According to an obituary published by the Lexington Herald-Leader, John Jeter passed away April 24, 2007, at age 79. Mary Jeter is now the sole owner of the property although Jeter left behind 11 children, according to his obituary. Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner said his children have no legal authority over the property and previous attempts to meet with them to discuss the school’s condition have been unproductive.
Safety concerns with the school extend back to at least 2002, when the News-Graphic reported the school building had been condemned and the City of Sadieville filed liens against the property to recover expenses associated with demolishing the janitor’s house and mowing. Those liens in the amount of $7,025 were paid and the title released, according to city records. In December 2002, the News-Graphic reported the city commission was considering demolishing the school in phases.
At that time Carol Walters, former mayor of Sadieville, said she hated to think about the school being demolished because of the attachment many community members had to the building but described it as an eyesore and a problem.
“It’s going downhill each and every day” she said. “There comes a point in time that something has got to happen. It’s either got to be upgraded and something down with it, or be taken down and used for something else…Right now it could be dangerous. Children could get in there and get hurt,” she said.
The main school building was condemned by local officials for code violations in 2019. There are currently around $50,000 in liens against the property for unpaid property taxes and money the city has spent mowing and attempting to secure the building against trespassers, Wagoner said.
The next step for the building is getting bids for its demolition, but it is unclear who would be responsible for the cost, said Sam Waite, code enforcement officer for the Scott County Joint Code Enforcement Board.
In order for the city or county to cover the cost and foreclose on the property, the existing tax liens would need to be satisfied, said city attorney Jason Obermeyer. The cost of demolition and satisfying the existing liens could be significantly higher than the land value of the property once rehabilitated, he said.
Old fuel/oil tanks in the ground, asbestos in the building and the difficulty of accessing the property with heavy equipment are all issues that will need to be addressed, according to officials.
Residents expressed frustration at the meeting that Jeter did not keep the building up to code or sell it.
Jeter originally intended to convert the building into an antique mall but those plans never came to fruition, Wagoner said.
Rachel Southworth, who attended the school as a child, said she hopes if the city has to bear the expenses of demolition that souvenirs can be saved for local residents with an attachment to the school.
“If you’re a family from Sadieville, everyone [in your family] went to that school,” said Laura Centers, the Sadieville city clerk. Many of her family either attended or worked at the school, or both, she said. Centers was the third generation in her family to attend the school which opened in 1924 and operated for 66 years.
Four people have been charged with starting the fire. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office said Cody Kirk and Cameron Speigle confessed to breaking in to the school and setting it on fire along with two juveniles whose names have not been released.
Speigle and Kirk pled “not guilty” to charges of Arson, Second Degree and Burglary, Third Degree at their court appearance May 31. The pair are scheduled back in court on July 14.
