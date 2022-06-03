Scott County’s Favorite Son Ryan Quarles formally launched his campaign for governor of Kentucky in downtown Georgetown Wednesday.
Several hundred supporters gathered as Quarles made his announcement in Courthouse Square in the shadows of the Scott County Courthouse and Georgetown City Hall. He is currently the two-term Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, but the office is limited to two terms.
“Folks, just because we lived through a once in a century pandemic does not mean our Constitutional rights , freedoms and liberties should be ignored,” he said criticizing Gov. Andy Beshear. “Our executive leadership has divided us further when we should be working together. We have seen a governor ignore bipartisanship in Frankfort, and veto nearly everything that comes across his desk. We have seen a governor shut down schools longer than necessary, causing education harm in students.
“And most egregious we have seen a governor send state troopers to our churches on Easter Sunday to harass Christians — violating our Constitutional rights.”
Pledging a “people first” campaign, Quarles said he wants to use a coalition and network built during his two terms as agriculture commissioner. He then unveiled a list of 53 state representatives, state senators and county officials who are endorsing his campaign.
June 1, was chosen as the date to formally launch his campaign because it is the 230th anniversary of Kentucky’s statehood, Quarles said.
He promised to run a “spirited campaign with my friends.”
“I will have a campaign that has a positive and uplifting message and not be a campaign to the bottom,” Quarles said. “I will be a gentleman in this race because that’s how my momma taught me to be.”
Also seeking the Republican nomination for governor is State Auditor Mike Harmon, Attorney General Daniel Camron and Northern Kentucky attorney Eric Deters. State Rep. Savannah Maddox, who once represented Scott County before re-districting, has indicated she will enter the race and former Ambassador Kelly Craft is being rumored as a possible candidate.
While this was his formal launch, Quarles previously announced he was running for governor in April.
“I feel like I have a strong track record of executive leadership and I also feel a calling right now, that if I could, provide Kentucky, if the voters would like, more public service and leadership in our state,” Quarles told Bill Bryant on Kentucky Newsmakers.
Quarles and his family have operated a farm in Scott County for nine generations. He was valedictorian of the 2002 class at Scott County High School and class president. He completed a triple major and two master’s degrees from the University of Kentucky. The triple majors included agriculture, economics, public service & leadership and political science. He graduated summa cum laude with honors in 2005. He completed a Master of Education from Harvard University in 2008 and a Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations from UK.
Former Gov. Ernie Fletcher appointed Quarles to consecutive terms on the Kentucky Council on Post secondary Education and during Fletcher’s term Quarles also served as an ambassador to the state Department of Agriculture. Quarles served in the state House of Representatives for the 62nth District, which included Scott County, for three terms. He was elected as state Agriculture Commissioner in 2015 and has served two terms.
