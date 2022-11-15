A Georgetown man was arrested by the FBI and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to send export-controlled defense-related technical data to China.

Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, along with Phil Pascoe, 60 and Monica Pascoe of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, have been charged along with Quadrant Magnetics LLC of Louisville of wire fraud, violations of Arms Export Control Act, smuggling goods and selling U.S. military data to China, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. They have been charged with unlawfully supplying the Department of Defense with rare-earth magnets used in aviation systems that were magnetized in China, a violation of national regulations.

Tags

Recommended for you