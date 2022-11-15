A Georgetown man was arrested by the FBI and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to send export-controlled defense-related technical data to China.
Scott Tubbs, 59, of Georgetown, along with Phil Pascoe, 60 and Monica Pascoe of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, have been charged along with Quadrant Magnetics LLC of Louisville of wire fraud, violations of Arms Export Control Act, smuggling goods and selling U.S. military data to China, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. They have been charged with unlawfully supplying the Department of Defense with rare-earth magnets used in aviation systems that were magnetized in China, a violation of national regulations.
The indictment from the U.S. Department of Justice states between January 2012 and December 2018, the three defendants “conspired to send approximately 70 drawings containing export-controlled technical data to a company located in China without a license from the U.S. government.”
The indictment further alleges Quadrant imported its rare-earth magnets from a company in China. Once the magnets were in the U.S., Quadrant sold them to two U.S. companies which included the magnets in military equipment sold to the Department of Defense.
Under Defense Acquisition Regulations System, rare-earth magnets sold to the Department of Defense are required to be produced and magnetized in the U.S. or another authorized country, a list that does not include China.
The indictments do not detail what positions the three individuals held with Quadrant, but Pascoe is listed with several media as president and Tubbs is listed as vice president of sales marketing.
On its website, Quadrant Magnets states it is “the worldwide leader in the magnetic industry.” The company’s global headquarters are in San Diego with offices around the world, including Louisville. The Louisville plant manufactures rare-earth magnets used in electric motors and similar products.
Earlier this year, Quadrant Magnetics announced a $95 million rare-earth magnet manufacturing plant in Louisville in addition to an engineering, assembly and machining hub operating since 2001.
The new facility has been dubbed by Quadrant as “Project NeoGrass,” and was pitched as “the blueprint that the magnetics industry and our customers need. It is a revitalization of rare-earth manufacturing and research and development in the U.S.”
When the $95 million facility was announced, the state’s Economic Development Finance Authority approved a 10-year incentive deal with Quadrant for up to $3.4 million in tax breaks if certain conditions are met, including the creation of at least 200 jobs in Kentucky with an average wage of $28.15.