The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer has received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA approval was issued Monday providing full clearance of the shot for people 16 years and older.
That news comes as the number of Scott County’s confirmed coronavirus cases seem to have started dropping, but the severity of those infected has increased.
Through Sunday, Scott County has 695 confirmed COVID cases during the month of August. The hospitalizations are on the rise, including three this weekend, two males, 68 and 79 and a 66-year-old female. Multiple sources close to Georgetown Community Hospital have confirmed there are six individuals on ventilators, and others hospitalized with COVID are “very, very ill.” The majority of people hospitalized are unvaccinated, health officials have said.
Over the last three days the number of confirmed cases has dipped to 43 on Thursday, 33 on Friday and 36 on Saturday. Those numbers are down from as many as 79 on Aug. 17. There is no real COVID testing currently under way, so those cases that are confirmed are an indication they are sick and showing symptoms, health officials said.
Young adults remain the hardest hit with 264, or almost 38 percent, of the county’s confirmed cases in August fall into the 18-40 years of age category. Young people 18 years of age account for 122 cases, or about 17.5 percent of the county’s confirmed cases.
The full approval of the Pfizer vaccine removes one more barrier for vaccine skeptics, A recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found the lack of full FDA approval was a major reason people who are unvaccinated give for not taking the shot. Pfizer applied for a Biologics License Approval — or BLA — which is full approval. Lats year, Pfizer and Moderna collected data from thousands of volunteers, half of which took the vaccine and half received placebos. In order to receive emergency approval, the drug companies had to follow the volunteers for two months in order to track the reaction of the vaccines under a special emergency provision issued last December.
In order to achieve full approval, FDA requires six months of data. The drug companies are required to a collect massive amounts of data, which often leads to the FDA issuing warnings of possible side effects, such as what has happened with the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. More than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been distributed in the U.S., and millions more worldwide. FDA officials have said this vaccine has had more evidence to judge its safety than any previous vaccine ever.
The WEDCO Health District is providing vaccines each Friday at the Scott County Health Department on Washington Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Booster shots for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available for those who are immunocompromised, such as people taking treatments for cancer or organ transplant recipients. Centers for Disease Control have said most people should wait at least eight months before seeking a booster.
There is no booster for the J&J shot, and the CDC has stated those who have taken the J&J vaccine should not take a booster from Pfizer or Moderna as they were developed using different technologies.
