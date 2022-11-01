Almost anywhere you look, there is some type of construction under way, in Scott County.
The construction projects range from very, very large to very small, but the impact of each will be felt by the community.
Here is a listing of projects provided by the Georgetown/Scott County Planning Commission:
—American Mini-Storage is expanding its operation with 23,430 square feet of storage units, and a paved parking lot at 100 American Path.
—FedEx Distribution Center is expected to open in November. The distribution center will be 317,520 square feet. Its address will be on Carley Street. As part of the project, a 59-space parking lot will be constructed at United Talent. This is all located within Georgetown Industrial Park.
—Community Trust Bank is under construction on an outlet in the Amerson Farms Commercial area located on Amerson Way and visible from the bypass.
—Crosswinds Center, located on Cherry Blossom Way near Advanced Eye Care and the News-Graphic, is building two restaurants. Dunkin Donuts will occupy a 2,438 square foot restaurant and Skyline Chili will occupy a 3,669 square foot building. The two buildings will share a right-in/right-out entrance/exit. Dunkin Donuts will have a drive through.
—Universal Piping Industries is building a 100,000 square foot industrial building, an 8,000 square foot office with a 50,000 square foot expansion area on Enterprise Way within Lanes Run Business Park.
—Lone Tree Property is building an 8,000 square foot warehouse expansion area for McCormick Equipment on Demand Court within Lanes Run Business Park.
—Chik-fil-A on Tiger Way is reconfiguring its drive-through with a new canopy.
—Parkview Medical Plaza will include three buildings with associated parking. Georgetown Community Hospital has announced it will lease 35,000 of the main 45,000 square foot office complex. This building will be located at 1171, 1175 and 1189 Lexington Road.
—Parkview Medical Offices, Phase 2 will include four commercial buildings totaling 27,642 square feet. These buildings will be located at 1191 and 1221 Lexington Road.
—Shed Squad and Sunshine Grow Shop is developing a plan for display and sales of sheds, plants and flowers at U.S. 25 South, north of Lisle Road.
—South Crossing Phase 1 will eventually include 166 residential and open space lots. Preliminary Plan request is for 140 apartment units in five buildings on 66.45 acres, located on the south side of McClelland Circle, across from Kroger.
—Anderson North Townhouses is building 136 townhouse units and associated lots located east of McClelland Circle, south of the existing apartments and west of Harmony Ridge.
These projects do not include single-family subdivisions.