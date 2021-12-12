A 13 year-old female has been arrested and charged with making social media threats against Georgetown Middle School.
“About 2 am Saturday morning we started receiving calls from parents about some social media threats against GMS,” said Police Chief Michael Bosse. “We brought in two detectives to work with the SROs (school resource officers).
“We took this as a valid threat but because they were very specific about the date and time, we felt we had time to investigate.”
School officials, parents and police worked together to eventually identify the culprit, Bosse said.
“We are fortunate to still have such relationships in Georgetown,” said the police chief.
One of the first contacts police made was to TikTok—the platform used to send the threats.
“TikTok essentially said ‘we won’t help you. This doesn’t fall into our safety protocols.’
“It’s amazing to me TikTok doesn’t take responsibility for a platform they put up. Parents need to know this.”
Because the suspect is a juvenile, police cannot release the name and other details due to their age.