A 13 year-old female Georgetown Middle School student has been arrested and charged with making social media threats against the school. Police did not release her name because she is a juvenile.
“About 2 a.m. Saturday morning we started receiving calls from parents about some social media threats against GMS,” said Police Chief Michael Bosse. “We brought in two detectives to work with the SROs (school resource officers).
“We took this as a valid threat but because they were very specific about the date and time, we felt we had time to investigate.”
The social media post was a video, which included photos of a gun, backpack and blood splatters, along with the notation, “I can’t wait for this moment!” and a disguised voiceover repeating the date: GMS, December 14, 2021. The video was posted under “unknownhuman1,” which has been since taken down. It was posted sometime late Friday, early Saturday, Bosse said.
Police did not recover any guns when the juvenile was arrested, Bosse said.
On Sunday, a group of volunteer teachers and staff led by GMS principal Shane Pickerell held a sweep through the school building, checking lockers, closets, etc, said Scott County Schools Superintendent Billy Parker. He praised Pickerell’s communication with parents, including a video posted on the school’s website.
School officials, parents and police worked together to eventually identify the culprit, Bosse said.
“We are fortunate to still have such relationships in Georgetown,” said the police chief.
One of the first contacts police made was to TikTok, the platform used to send the threats.
“TikTok essentially said ‘we won’t help you. This doesn’t fall into our safety protocols,” the police chief said. “It’s amazing to me TikTok doesn’t take responsibility for a platform they put up. Parents need to know this.”
Parker agreed.
“We are very thankful for the Georgetown Police Department,” Parker said. “They were very diligent and determined despite the lack of help from the social media platforms. I really don’t know what to say about that. It is disheartening.”
The superintendent also praised parents, students, GMS teachers and staff members for their help in identifying the student.
There will be increased police presence at the school throughout this week, the final week before Christmas break. Counselors will also be available if any students, teachers or staff need them, Parker said.
A few years ago, a similar post was targeted at a GMS, which turned out to be a school in another state. There was some confusion among parents because of the two posts, police said.
