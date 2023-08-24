The Festival of the Horse runs from Thursday, Sept. 7 to Sunday, Sept. 10.
Main Street will be closed from Mulberry Street to Broadway starting at 2 p.m. on Sept. 7 until approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The Fireman’s Chili Cook-off will begin at 6 P.M. on Thursday and conclude at 9 p.m. The Georgetown Community Hospital Colt and Filly Review Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The Toyota Grand Parade of Horses will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church’s Blessing of the Animals will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, immediately followed by the Scott County Humane Society’s Pet Parade on Sunday, September 10.
The Festival hours are from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Vendor booths will be located on Main Street and Amusement Rides will be located behind City Hall. There will be live music all weekend long on Courthouse Square until event closing every night.