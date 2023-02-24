On Wednesday, Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington signed the final deed clearing a major hurdle towards building a new Scott County Justice Center.

The project had temporarily stalled over two parcels of land contained within the area of Cooper Alley, Water Street, Washington St. and North Broadway area. Both parcels were owned by J.D. Hunter Properties and include a mostly vacant lot and another lot with a building. The Justice Center Committee offered the appraised value of $230,000 for the two pieces of property, but the company initially rejected the offer. The issue moved through the court system, but was settled this week.

