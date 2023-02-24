On Wednesday, Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington signed the final deed clearing a major hurdle towards building a new Scott County Justice Center.
The project had temporarily stalled over two parcels of land contained within the area of Cooper Alley, Water Street, Washington St. and North Broadway area. Both parcels were owned by J.D. Hunter Properties and include a mostly vacant lot and another lot with a building. The Justice Center Committee offered the appraised value of $230,000 for the two pieces of property, but the company initially rejected the offer. The issue moved through the court system, but was settled this week.
Equipment was on site late Wednesday in preparation to clear the property. The proposed courthouse is set to be built on the corner of Broadway and Washington in Georgetown.
However, the project must clear a final hurdle before construction can begin. The Project Development Board is seeking additional funding from the General Assembly as financing currently falls about $2 million short, Covington said. A bill has been introduced to the Legislature to increase funding, and everyone is hopeful it will pass and the project will proceed, he said.
“We are not the only ones in the bill,” Covington said about the project. “There are about five (similar) projects grouped together in the bill. If we can just extend the life of the bond five years we would be okay.”
The original cost projection for the Justice Center was $35 million, but that will now be revised, said Covington. A second Family Court judge seat was approved in the recent General Assembly, which means another courtroom must be added to the plans. The original plans called for a 65,000 sq. ft. building but the size will be expanded to 70,000 sq. ft. to include the additional court room and offices.
The state will pay for the Justice Center, but the funds will be borrowed using the county’s bonding credit.
“The cost will certainly increase,” Covington said. “The additional courtroom, but the cost of everything such as lumber, has increased, so we really don’t know what the final cost will be.
“We’ve done our due diligence. The Administrative Office of Courts has approved this site. This facility will meet the needs of this community for the next 50 years. This is the best site. It was a priority to stay downtown with the Justice Center, and there really is no other location where we could make that happen.
The construction project should take about 24 months. Currently, plans are to begin construction July or August 2023. There are 12 structures on the site that will need to be removed, architects said. Construction on the building would be completed Dec. 15, 2025. Bids would be opened in September, 2023.
The 70,000 sq. ft. building will be three stories with two courtrooms for circuit court, two courtrooms for district court, two courtrooms for family court and office space for the circuit court clerk.
The estimated cost of construction is now $51.686 million, although that may increase due to inflation and rising interest rates.