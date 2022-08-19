finley

The Finley 5k in 2021.

 News-Graphic Photo By Kal Oakes

The Finley 5k will take place this Saturday for the final time after 10 years of raising awareness and funds for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research. 

The race was first held in 2013 following the death of infant Finley William Ellison, the son of Dwayne and Crissy Ellison. Over 1,700 people participated in the event last year. Organizers expanded the race to include a virtual option for those wishing to race outside of Georgetown. 

