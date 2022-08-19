The Finley 5k will take place this Saturday for the final time after 10 years of raising awareness and funds for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research.
The race was first held in 2013 following the death of infant Finley William Ellison, the son of Dwayne and Crissy Ellison. Over 1,700 people participated in the event last year. Organizers expanded the race to include a virtual option for those wishing to race outside of Georgetown.
According to the Finley 5k website, proceeds from the race go to the Finley Foundation, a non-profit organization that raises money for research into SIDS, which claims some 3,000 infants each year. The 5k has contributed over $250,000 to date to researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital and Seattle, who are actively trying to find a cause and cure for SIDS.
“Our neighbors kind of did it for us right after Finley died in May 2013. They had a race that August, and we were kind of hands off the first year. They just wanted to do something to kind of give us something to look forward to,” said Dwayne Ellison.
Since then, the event has grown, raising awareness and fundraising for SIDS research, something he and his wife have been actively involved with since Finley’s passing 105 days after being born, Ellison said.
“Every year we do something for other families and try to spotlight the different families who don’t have a platform, that just kind of grieve in silence. That’s kind of become my favorite part of the day,” he said. “We also passed legislation right before COVID hit that starts to allow the coroner’s office in the state of Kentucky to share the information that they’re already going to gather anyway during an autopsy.
“It wasn’t really specifically spelled out that they could share that information with researchers… we were able to change that law to where they could share that information now.”
The Ellison family has been overwhelmed by the amount of support from the community and all of Kentucky over the 10 years the Finley 5k has been held, he said. He added it has also become a big event in Georgetown, bringing about a positive response in the face of a tragedy.
“We’ve just been overwhelmed from day one,” Ellison said. “The day Finley died, I mean, random people were just showing up at our door trying to help. And you know, that’s what we love about this community. Everybody rallies around each other all the time, and we just can’t say thank you enough.”
Chrissy Ellison shared an emotional message in a Facebook video, speaking of the past decade that has helped her family and others heal from the loss of Finley.
“The Finley 5k part of our journey will end on August 20, but as it says in the second book of Timothy, chapter four, verse seven: I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. We have finished the race, but we will continue the faith and the efforts toward finding a cure for SIDS,” she said.
Options to race in person or virtually are available. To register visit www.finley105.org. Registration is $35, with proceeds being used toward SIDS research.
