Scott County Schools has named the final member of the superintendent search screening committee following a special election earlier this week.
Colmon Elridge III was elected as the minority parent representative of the committee by fellow parents of Scotty County Schools students. The committee was formed to begin the search progress for a replacement for current Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub, who announced his retirement earlier this month. Hub’s retirement will be official as of Dec. 1, 2021.
The previous members of the screening committee were announced last week. However, pursuant to Kentucky state statute, because the minority population of Scott County is greater than 8 percent, it is required that the committee have at least one minority member. Because one was not chosen or elected, a special election had to be held in order to add the additional minority parent representative.
The special election was held from Monday, May 24 to Wednesday, May 26. Voting was made available in person to all parents with children in Scott County Schools at the Board of Education Meeting located at 2168 Frankfort Road in Georgetown. Nominations went out a few days prior on Thursday, May 20.
By state statute, the screening committee must consist of two teachers elected by teachers in the district, one board of education member appointed by the board chairman, one principal elected by the principals in the district, one parent elected by the presidents of the parent-teacher organizations of the schools in the district and one classified employee elected by the classified employees in the district.
Elridge will be joining the following previously announced members of the screening committee:
— Susan Duncan, board member on the Scott County Board of Education, appointed by Board Chair Diana Brooker.
— Maria Bennett, principal of Stamping Ground Elementary School.
— Melanie Bishop, teacher and library media specialist at Lemons Mill Elementary School.
— Brent Merritt, choir teacher at Scott County High School.
— Corinda Toy, administrative assistant to the superintendent of Scott County Schools (classified employee).
— Linda Courtney, parent.
The first committee meeting was at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Scott County Board of Education building. This meeting served as an introduction and orientation session for the committee before screening applicants and writing recommendations.
The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 7 at the Scott County Board of Education building. These meetings are not open to the public.
The Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) is serving as the independent search consultant, meaning they are responsible for overseeing the national search process to name a new superintendent.
The vacancy of the superintendent position requires a 15-day posting, but may be extended if necessary. The Scott County Schools website states that applications must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, June 7. Interviews and selection of the new superintendent will take place the week of June 14.
For more information, visit www.scott.k12.ky.us.
