The Finley 5K, Georgetown’s annual 5K run commemorating the life of Finley Ellison and SIDS awareness, is going virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The days leading up to the event will remain the same, such as registration ending on September 2nd, packet pickup on September 12th, and the event itself taking place on September 19th. However, the 5K will run a little differently than previous years.
“We’re asking people to run on their own this year, but we will still try to do our normal gift bags and t-shirts,” said Dwayne Ellison, father to Finley Ellison.
Because the 5K is going virtual, you don’t have to be in Georgetown to run. You can be anywhere, including in the comfort of your own home on a treadmill, as long as you have registered.
“If you’re in New York, run it in New York. If you’re in Georgetown, run it in Georgetown,’ said Ellison.
Although the event normally crowns a champion, this year there will not be an official winner due to people running in different terrains and circumstances.
“We probably won’t be declaring an official winner due to many courses being different,” Ellison said. Runners are also being asked to keep their own times and enter those online on their website finley105.org.
Registration for the event is $30 and you can submit your times between September 18th and September 20th.
For more information on the Finley 5K, visit Finley105.org or visit their Facebook page, Finley 5K Run/Walk for SIDS Awareness.
Ian Teasley can be reached at iteasley@news-graphic.com.