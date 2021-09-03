The ninth-annual Finley 5K is right around the corner. The race begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 off Memorial Drive.
“Finley Foundation for SIDS is a non-profit registered 501(3)c,” reads the foundation’s website. “We exist to raise awareness and research money to one day end the tragedy of SIDS for the next generation of parents.”
Started in 2013, the Finley 5K has grown to over 1,500 participants and raised over $200,000 to-date for Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) which has been donated for research in Boston and Seattle, their website said.
“When you write that Finley was born on (January 29, 2013) and died on (May 14, 3013) it really hits you how small the window of time is that we had with him,” wrote Dwayne Ellison on the Finley 5K website. “We found out we were pregnant with Finley in (New York City) in June of 2012. Crissy and I went up for a romantic getaway. It was a shock to be honest. We have been told several times we could not have children. We already felt blessed with Riley and Charlie. I told Crissy and other folks that Finley was destined for greatness.
Finley William Ellison lived for 105 days. He passed away due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
The Ellison family established the Finley 5K to honor their son, but also raise awareness.
Over 1,100 participants have registered for this year’s event, according to the Finley 5K Facebook page.
“You have no idea how proud we are of our community,” they wrote on the event Facebook page. “There are nothing but winners on this list, all the way down to the single registrations.
“In a world that tries to only focus on the negative, you are a spark of goodness that the world can look to moving forward.
“Thank you.”
Options to race in person or virtually are available. To register visit www.finley105.org. Registration is $35. Proceeds go to the Finley Foundation.
An event after party will be at Slainte Public House from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music and food will be provided.