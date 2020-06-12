A home on Enid Court was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.
The smoke bellows could be seen miles away and the fire was well under way when firefighters arrived.
“At one point they had to move the trucks out of the way because of the extreme heat was going to melt the paint off the truck,” battalion Chief Craig Wink told WKYT. “Spectators said they saw it from Lexington. We left our station over off Cherry Blossom Way area, and you could see it. It was pretty big.
“When it’s got a good head start on us, we’re limited as to what we can do.”
The fire started upstairs, possible in the attic, making it impossible for firefighters to enter the home.
The homeowners were home when they saw flames through the attic window. Everyone escaped safely. The fire was reported about 5 p.m.
A GoFundMe page entitled “Smith Family Fire Relief Fundraiser” has been started to help the Jason and Cristy Smith family.
“Although the family made it safely of of the house, they have lost everything they own,” states the GoFundMe page. “Please help us raise them the necessary funds to support their family in this time of crisis.”
The family has three boys, a senior, a junior and a sixth grade student and three dogs.
At press time some $13,248 of the $40,000 goal had been raised with 170 donations.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.