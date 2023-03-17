The budget was not specifically on the agenda, but it was clearly on the mind of several council members during the Monday meeting of the Georgetown City Council.
Council member Connie Tackett urged the council to delay plans to renovate city hall and build a fourth fire station until the 2023-2024 budget was completed. The council must have a budget approved by June 30, 2023.
“It comes down to revenue,” Tackett said. “It comes down to money.”
The renovation of city hall is estimated at $11.9 million, while the fire station is estimated to cost about $3.2 million. The biggest challenge for the fire station is its staffing, which would require the city to hire an additional 12 firefighters at a total recurring annual salary of $1.2 million.
Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson suggested the city apply for a federal Safer Grant, which would potentially pay the salaries of 12 firefighters for three years if the grant is approved. The city would pick up the salaries once the grant expires.
“Recently, we did recurring expenses with the insurance premium tax increase,” Tackett said. “It allowed us to get about $2.4 million in revenue. We used the majority of that in salaries. So, that is how we grant salary increases for our first responders — everybody really. So, that has been exhausted. We did the 911 fee, and that has generated almost $1 million and that is so the 911 can do what they are doing.
“There is stormwater, and we haven’t done that yet. You see that needs to be done. That’s a need as well. I’m not saying we don’t need it. The fire department is doing a great job doing what they are doing until we can figure out where that revenue is coming from.”
Future projections of the city’s revenues versus expenses show the expenses far exceed the revenue, Tackett said.
Council member Todd Stone argued the city is already behind in providing fire stations for the city.
“We should not be talking about a fourth fire station,” Stone said. “We should be talking about a fifth or even a sixth fire station.”
The Scott County Fiscal Court is planning to build an Emergency Medical Services headquarters on Lexus Way, near the Toyota Child Care Center. The land was provided to the city and county by Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky. Eventually, the city plans to build a fire station adjacent to the county EMS building and the two would be connected.
Money could be saved if the fire station is built at the same time as the EMS building because construction will already be on site, Thompson said. The county has not given final approval for the EMS building; nor sought bids although county officials have said such action is imminent.
The fire chief added plans for the fire station have been reduced by almost two-thirds to help save money.
But the recurring salary expenses to staff the station had to be considered, Tackett said.
“When that Safer Grant is gone, it’s gone,” she said. While current projections show the annual salaries would be $1.2 million for the firefighters, the actual cost in four years, when the Grant expires, is likely to be higher, she said.
A similar discussion was held on the renovation of city hall, with Tackett urging the council to wait until the budget was approved in July. Since serious discussions to renovate the 150-year old city hall around 2015, project estimates have soared from an early $6 million forecast to the latest $11.9 million. Architects have told the city current estimates are high due to inflation, the building’s age and the varying options under review from renovating the third floor, which is currently not in use and is difficult to access, to confining work on the building’s exterior.
The interior of the building is suffering from water damage and seepage, which has also created concerns about mold and other unseen problems.
The city has $27 million in reserves, so the building can be renovated, Tackett said.
“It’s a capital project that does not require recurring revenue,” Tackett said.
The council will continue to discuss the project to determine what direction it may go.