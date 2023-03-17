connie

Georgetown City Council members Connie Tackett (left) and Alonzo Allen (right).

 News-Graphic Photo By Mike Scogin

The budget was not specifically on the agenda, but it was clearly on the mind of several council members during the Monday meeting of the Georgetown City Council.

Council member Connie Tackett urged the council to delay plans to renovate city hall and build a fourth fire station until the 2023-2024 budget was completed. The council must have a budget approved by June 30, 2023.

