Members of the Georgetown Fire Department (GFD) travelled to Campbellsville recently to assist in working water rescues where Campbellsville Fire Department (CFD) requested extra resources, GFD said in a Facebook post.
Cpt. Nick Perkins, Firefighter Chris Morrison and Firefighter Trip Glass arrived looking to assist in high water rescues, but the water had began receding once they got to the station in Campbellsville, Perkins said.
“(CFD) were keeping us there to help with some rain that was getting ready to move in the area,” he said. “They were supposed to get two-to-three more inches of rain.”
That storm system later brought a tornado, a first for Perkins.
“That was the first tornado experience I’ve ever had in my few years of being in public service,” Perkins said. “It’s a different experience when you actually get to see a funnel cloud and actually see the tornado. It is kinda a goosebump, eerie feeling in your stomach, that potentially looking out in the distance, somebody’s home, livelihood is just ripped away from them. One second it’s there, next second it’s not.
“It’s a really humbling experience looking back on all of it.”
Perkins, Morrison and Glass then assisted CFD in tornado relief.
“We train mainly on firefighting and the day-to-day operations of that and try to make ourselves prepared for that,” he said. “Honestly, I don’t think there is any amount of training one individual could do to prepare yourself for a tornado.”
The best thing any person or responder can do is take the experience and learn from it, Perkins said.
“There are a lot of disciplines that go into (disaster response),” he said. “Urban search is one of them, structural collapse is another. It’s just a different aspect, you know. Natural disasters is just one of those things you can’t prepare for cause you can’t simulate it.”
Passing on the knowledge gained from experiences is key.
“Take every little piece that you do learn, bring it back and try to pass on that knowledge,” Perkins said. “Now, granted, that tornado we experienced down in Campbellsville the other day wasn’t the magnitude of Mayfield…you got to take every little experience you can and bring it back with you.”
Local area first responders from multiple departments have been involved in tornado relief in Mayfield since tornadoes hit western Kentucky last month.
Scott County and Georgetown Fire Departments and Scott County Sheriff’s Office all sent trucks, tractor trailers and flatbed trailers with donations collected from the community last month to those in western Kentucky.
Detective Vance Meighan, Officer Houston Babbs, Officer Aaron Moss and Sgt. Lewis Crump with the Georgetown Police Department received Chief’s Commendation for their efforts in Mayfield.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.