It’s that time of year where firework stands pop up on virtually every corner.
For some, selling fireworks is a family tradition or a way to help put their children through college. For others, selling fireworks helps those in other countries.
Greg Metcalfe and his father, Tom, have sold fireworks for many years in Scott County, Greg Metcalfe said.
“I’ve been (selling fireworks) with him since I was four and I’m 27 now,” Metcalfe said.
Selling fireworks is in his blood, he said.
“It’s kind of in your blood when you’re around them,” Metcalfe said. “My dad grew up around fireworks when he was little. He’s 68, now. But he grew up with them when he was like 10 years old. And once it gets in your system at that young of an age, I don’t know what it is. It just keeps the little kid alive in you.”
No matter the age, fireworks bring a smile to your face, he said.
“There’s nothing like lighting something and just sitting back and watching it happen,” Metcalfe said.
Metcalfe has had a firework stand located next to Babe’s BBQ on US 25 for the last 6 years, he said.
Veronica Covington and her family have had a tent in town for about five years, she said.
“We have three sons in college, so we use this money to help them pay for college expenses,” Covington said. “So, it’s really just a local family. We’re educators and, so it’s kind of our summer job.”
The Covingtons work the tent as a family, she said.
There are several family managed firework stands around town, Covington said. From her family’s off of Champion Way to others ran by local families near Kroger and the Fayette County line.
Trinity Assembly has been selling fireworks for three years to raise money to build water wells in Africa. All of the proceeds from sales go to build the water wells, Youth Pastor Toney Browning said.
“It’s not that we’re passionate about fireworks,” Browning said. “We’re passionate about people. Fireworks are just the vehicle we’re using to take what we have so much of here. Which is, money, wealth, water and get it to maybe someone who is less fortunate (who doesn’t) have those resources.”
Trinity Assembly works with Speed the Light to build the water wells in Africa, he said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.