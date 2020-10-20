Cars were lined up as early as 6:30 a.m. and quite-a-ways down US460 for the Farmers to Families food giveaway happening in Georgetown’s public parking lot behind city hall, said AMEN House Director Michele Carlisle and Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan, who were both working the event.
Traffic was being directed from Main Street through the parking lot as a tractor trailer of some 1,200 food boxes was unloaded by volunteers and put into community members vehicles.
Monday is just day one of two. Friday, Oct. 23 there will be another Farmers to Families food giveaway at Southland Christian Church’s Georgetown campus where some 400 boxes will be prepped to give away.
On Oct. 22, starting at 9 a.m. in Brooking (Scott County) Park the Kentucky Dairy Development Council will be distributing free dairy products as a part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP.)
Included in the dairy box are: a gallon of milk, yogurt, a cheese block, sour cream, butter, liquid eggs, cabbage, apples, potatoes, lunchmeat, and turkey meatballs.
