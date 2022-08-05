vinegar

Kimberly Vinegar is the first person of color to hold the position of chairman for the Scott County Democratic Party.

 Kimberly Vinegar has been named chairwoman of the Scott County Democratic Party. As the first person of color to hold this position, Vinegar said it is time for the party’s new beginning in the county and changes are coming. 

For several years, Vinegar said she worked behind the scenes advising candidates in their political campaigns. Now, however, Vinegar said she has the chance to help even more after being appointed to her new position in the Scott County Democratic Party. 

