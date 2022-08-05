Kimberly Vinegar has been named chairwoman of the Scott County Democratic Party. As the first person of color to hold this position, Vinegar said it is time for the party’s new beginning in the county and changes are coming.
For several years, Vinegar said she worked behind the scenes advising candidates in their political campaigns. Now, however, Vinegar said she has the chance to help even more after being appointed to her new position in the Scott County Democratic Party.
“I love to be in the background to help the candidates in what they’re doing and supporting them,” she said. “Most of the candidates that know me will tell you that I like to not hear what they’re going to do, I like to see what they’re going to do it.”
Vinegar, 60, said the Democratic party “needs new faces,” adding there is a specific group she is hoping will step forward for their county’s needs.
“We need young faces. We need to start with them and build them up to be a candidate and their beliefs. So with this committee, that’s one of the things I want to do is bring the young ones in… you’re talking about the millennials, you’re talking about the young ones in high school, and see how they feel and back them up,” she said. “We now, and they call me ‘old school,’ need to teach the young ones and help them out… For that to happen, I felt that we should teach them the policies and everything that’s going on. That’s the reason why I’m loving to be this chair.”
Another goal is to show others, regardless of their skin color, that they can make a difference in their community, Vinegar said.
“It doesn’t matter what color you are or anything. It does not matter where you have been, you can come back and do something to help others,” she said.
Since entering her position on July 12, Vinegar said she has met with several Democratic candidates stressing the importance of “we” and not just “I.”
“The word ‘we,’ we need to start now,” she said. “You know, it’s like we’re separating, and we need to get back to that ,‘we,’ the old times when we could talk and help each other. No matter who we are, or what we are, we need to start talking, and I really believe that the Democrats are coming to a new beginning.”
The Scott County Democratic Party’s next meeting will be at the Scott County Public Library on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. As the new chairwoman, Vinegar said she has decided the party’s meetings will be open to the community, giving the chance for anyone to speak and talk about their concerns with others.
“We are going to change that so that we do go to the newspaper, and we’re going to advertise that anyone is welcome to come to our meetings, sit down and talk to us, see how we feel, how there could be a change, or even with the candidates that are running,” she said. “It doesn’t even matter. This year, next year, whatever. We just need to start listening to people.
“I just think, right now with the Democrats, we do have a bad name. But I think right now, even with Scott County, we have to start with our county. We have to get out and talk to people, for people to feel free to talk to us. It’s really time for a new beginning, and like I said with my committee, I just want the younger ones… Even as a Democrat or any party, the young ones will tell you, our vote don’t count. We have to teach them that it does count. They have to understand, no matter what, it does count. They are the next ones to come up, and everything does count. We do have to start listening to them.”
Vinegar said she is inviting Scott County residents to attend the party’s meeting Aug. 9, and she encourages discussion to take place regarding any concerns within the community. She is hopeful for a positive change moving forward in her position, she said.
