Georgetown’s First Presbyterian Church (FPC) welcomed in a new Pastor, Reverend Elizabeth Stone. With her previous experience in the Stanford, KY Presbyterian Church, she was an intern pastor while a permanent one was sought out.
Georgetown’s FPC was determined to have Stone as their pastor, with a little nudging and hesitation Stone moved forward with finalizing her position at FPC, she said.
“It became clear after a while of them asking for me to come that this (FPC) was a good match for me,” said Stone. “I always think of being a pastor to a new church in a sense of like getting married; is this a good match for me? Does it have the kind of things I look for? After a little bit I realized that this is where I want to stay.”
The Reverend Stone, who runs a ministry and is an advocate for suicide awareness prevention and recovery for churches, has spent a long time trying to make a difference in the lives of the communities around her. After experiencing a similar situation Stone trained with the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and other organizations to really get a sense of how to help.
“I always felt like the spiritual piece of help with suicidal thoughts was left out and that’s always been important to me. After experiencing what I did I realized that the church wasn’t prepared to deal with suicide as an issue,” said Stone. “We didn’t have the spiritual resources and that’s what I want to bring as a new pastor here.”
The Reverend Stone shared that her book, ‘Valley of the Shadow,’ which she co-wrote with her daughter, helped her. Throughout her travels, Stone and her daughter, have gone to churches, youth groups, women’s events, along with her preaching at multiple churches, seminaries, and college classes trying to help people and bring light to suicide prevention and recovery.
“I want to make sure that our church has a response ready should the need ever arise,” said Stone. “I’ve heard multiple times throughout, ‘Why does the church need that? It’s so rare.’ And it’s really not with suicide rates having increased 30-percent since 1999, I want to shed light to that here so that we’re all aware and can help.”
Stone said she appreciates the warm welcome.
“I’m looking forward to getting to know everyone and trying my best to contribute to our new community in every way we possibly can,” she said.