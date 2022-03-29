Over 5,000 daffodils are blooming in a field near Georgetown Community Hospital and beside Broadway Avenue as a tribute to first responders.
“What a beautiful way to honor the first responders of our community,” said Mayor Tom Prather as he looked over the field of yellow. “I know a lot of work went into this project, and I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make this happen.”
Linda Riley with the Scott County Women’s Club approached Georgetown Community Hospital a little over a year ago suggesting this project and that it be a kickoff as part of their ongoing beautification project called “I Dig Scott County.” Daffodils were the choice because they bloom early and are sign of renewed hope, officials said.
“I was driving in rural Kentucky, and I saw a field of wild daffodils, and it took my breath away,” Riley said. “I thought ‘wouldn’t it be neat to share that feeling with the people of Scott County.”
Led by Riley, the Scott County Woman’s Club, Scott County Tourism, Scott County Extension Service, Master Gardeners and countless community volunteers planted the 5,000 daffodils to create the First Responders Memorial Garden in honor of those who have given their life in the line of duty. First responders lost in the line of duty were honored with a moment of silence and those at the event were able to create signs of remembrance to place in the garden.
“Scott County is such a collaborative community, and we have strong partnerships with the first responders here, including fire, police, EMS and others who are first on the scene in emergencies. We are truly blessed with the best,” said Bridget Foster, Director of Growth and Outreach for Georgetown Community Hospital. “Over the last few years as we battled a pandemic in our community, we could all use a little hope.”
The memorial garden is located behind Georgetown Pediatrics near Broadway Avenue.
