On Sunday, July 31, Georgetown Fire Department Battalion Chief Revel Oliver officially retired.
On Monday, Oliver remained in eastern Kentucky helping that area recover from record floods. On his own time.
“Basically, today he is volunteering,” said Georgetown Fire Chief Tim Thompson.
Oliver is among over a dozen Scott County first responders who have and are currently assisting in search and rescue efforts as flooding ravaged through many communities and a dozen eastern Kentucky counties since mid-week last week.
“It’s major devastation,” Oliver said via a telephone interview Monday. “It’s so wide spread. There was so much rain, there was no where for the water to go.”
Capt. Wes Broderick of the Georgetown Fire Department said the devastation was comparable to the tornado damage suffered in southwestern Kentucky earlier this year.
“Houses are off their foundations, electricity out, water out, people just fighting to get back on their feet,” Broderick said. “I’ve known a lot of mountain people for a lot of years and they were doing more to help themselves than anybody I have ever seen. They were grateful for the help, but they were fighting and doing their own work. They were out rescuing their own people, struggling to help themselves before we showed up en mass to help them.”
Campbellsville Fire and Rescue put the call out for help last Wednesday and both Georgetown and Scott County fire departments responded along with EMA personnel. Both fire departments have Swift Water Training with Campbellsville, so there is a familiarity and partnership among the departments.
Since Wednesday, other groups have traveled to the area to assist. Together, fire departments from Campbellsville, Georgetown, Scott County and Shepherdsville provided a 16-member team that included five motorized watercraft and six self-bailing rafts early in the situation, according to he Campbellsville Fire Department Facebook page.
Over the course of the week, Scott County units were involved in searching over 100 homes and evacuating three people, and the search continues.
’The water is receding,” Oliver said. “Soon, this will turn from a search and rescue to a recovery effort, unfortunately.”
As of press time, there are 35 deaths reported in five counties. Four of the victims were children.
Until the water fully recedes the full impact of the flooding will not be known, but Gov. Andy Beshear it the damage widespread and will likely reach into the “hundreds of millions of dollars.” Major roadways and other infrastructure have been severely damaged.
Among the Scott County first responders who assisted eastern Kentucky include: Oliver, Broderick, Cody Jackson, Chief James Gifford, Battalion Chief Chad Smith, Korey Lawrence, Cory Ford and Scott Ruber of the Georgetown Fire Department; Zack Anderson, Ed House, Zac Humphrey, Nick Canon, Jeff Brown, Jonathan Mullins, Andy Skinner and Tyler Woolums of the Scott County Fire Department and EMA Jeanna Craft.
