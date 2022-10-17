aid

First responders were recognized for their efforts after the EKY floods. Pictured in the front row from the left are J.R. Brandenburg, Zac Humphrey, Nicholas Carson, Andy Skinner, Ed House, Jeff Brown, John Riddle, Jonathan Mullins, Revel Oliver, Tyler Woolums and ReJeana Craft; back row: Joe Pat Covington, Alvin Lyons, Rick Hostetler, Chad Wallace, David Livingston, Kelly Corman, Cameron Culbertson, David Davila and Dwayne Ellison. Not pictured are Zack Anderson, Ethan Heard, Justin Burchfield and Carl Faulconer. 

 News-Graphic Photo by Emily Perkins

Georgetown-Scott County first responders were honored during the Scott County Fiscal Court’s meeting Friday for the relief efforts performed after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky. 

Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said he was contacted roughly five weeks ago by an individual who wanted to recognize two first responders for their efforts in eastern Kentucky. 

