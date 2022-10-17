Georgetown-Scott County first responders were honored during the Scott County Fiscal Court’s meeting Friday for the relief efforts performed after severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said he was contacted roughly five weeks ago by an individual who wanted to recognize two first responders for their efforts in eastern Kentucky.
“What makes Scott County special is that we have so many people who are willing to step up in a time of need, and not only help our community, but help our state and the nation. Scott County, we’re blessed,” Covington said.
Scott County Fire Chief John Ward and Covington worked together to gather a list of individuals who traveled to eastern Kentucky to serve impacted communities following the floods. The judge said on behalf of the court and Scott County, the first responders’ service was appreciated.
“You all went down to eastern Kentucky, and I know many of you also went to western Kentucky and supported there after the tornadoes. It just shows what special folks we have that will step up,” he said.
The citizen who reached out to Covington’s office also reached out to the Kentucky Colonel Commission, something Covington said the court felt moved to do for the entire group that traveled to disaster sites.
According to the Kentucky Colonel Commission webpage, this is the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“Our Colonels are Kentucky’s ambassadors of goodwill and fellowship around the world. Commissions as Kentucky Colonels are presented for contributions to the community, state or nation, and for special achievements of all kinds,” the description reads.
Those recognized during Friday’s fiscal court meeting included the following Scott County Fire Department staff: Revel Oliver, Nick Carson, Zac Humphrey, Andy Skinner, Carl Faulconer, Ed House, Ethan Heard, Jeff Brown, Jonathan Mullins, Justin Burchfield, Tyler Woolums and Zack Anderson. Georgetown-Scott County EMS/OHS Deputy Director ReJeana Craft was also recognized, along with Scott County Road Department Supervisor J.R. Brandenburg.
“Thank you all, and much respect. Y’all didn’t have to go. You went because you wanted to, and that’s what makes it special,” Covington said.
A post was shared to the Scott County Fire Department Facebook page to celebrate the recognition of its own members, as well as for Craft and Brandenburg, thanking them for their selfless service.
“We are very proud of our members for being selfless and going above and beyond. We would also like to thank the countless others that volunteered to go and the crews that volunteered to cover shifts and work back so these crews could make the response and allow us to keep the county protected and the administrative effort to facilitate the process. It really is a team effort and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” the post reads.